HaloPSA and NinjaOne Save MSPs Time and Resources with New Integration

Best-in-class PSA and RMM solutions come together to make MSPs more efficient and effective

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSP GeekCon – HaloPSA and NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, today announced an integration that brings together NinjaOne’s remote monitoring and management (RMM) product with HaloPSA’s professional services automation (PSA) software. The integration makes it easier and more efficient for MSPs to manage devices and the services they provide their customers, saving MSPs time and resources so they can better serve their clients.





“With increasingly complex environments to manage, and growing pressure to find and retain IT talent, it’s gotten even harder to manage and secure our clients’ devices. As an MSP, time is our most valuable resource and it’s critical that we have the most up to date information in our PSA and remote monitoring and management systems,” said Kris Pennington, Senior Cloud Engineer at Newwave Cloud Consulting. “The HaloPSA and NinjaOne integration saves us time because we no longer need to go back and forth trying to update disparate systems. Now that we’re more efficient, we’ve freed up resources so we can spend more time taking care of our clients’ business and IT needs.”

Disconnected PSA and endpoint management systems make business and device management cumbersome and duplicative. HaloPSA and NinjaOne’s integration brings together top-rated PSA and RMM products to make MSPs more effective and efficient. The integration’s benefits include:

Faster resolution time : MSPs can get ahead of an issue before the end user even knows there’s a problem, proactively eliminating the need for some tickets and reducing the time spent solving them.

: MSPs can get ahead of an issue before the end user even knows there’s a problem, proactively eliminating the need for some tickets and reducing the time spent solving them. More efficient operations and service : Having up to date device information in either console improves efficiency, so MSPs aren’t wasting time on projects or tickets that have already been resolved.

: Having up to date device information in either console improves efficiency, so MSPs aren’t wasting time on projects or tickets that have already been resolved. Exceptional support: Both HaloPSA and NinjaOne pride themselves on customer success, providing MSPs with the business and RMM support they need to do their best work.

“Building this integration with NinjaOne was a no brainer – customer success is at the heart of both of our organisations’ missions,” said Tim Barton-Wines, Executive at HaloPSA. “MSPs have a challenging job in managing both business and technology services for their clients. This integration with NinjaOne simplifies their work, saving them time and allowing them to provide better support to their customers by eliminating back and forth between their PSA and RMM systems.”

“Organizations run on more endpoints than ever. In the wake of hybrid work and growing device sprawl, it’s increasingly challenging and complex for MSPs to manage and secure their clients’ devices,” said Rahul Hirani, SVP of Product Management at NinjaOne. “NinjaOne saves MSPs time and resources by automating endpoint management and security at scale. And this integration with HaloPSA makes our customers more efficient and effective at their jobs by streamlining device and business management.”

About HaloPSA

Originally founded in 1994, Halo Service Solutions has gone through a complete rebrand in 2019 and launched an innovative suite of products that are changing the way IT services are delivered globally. Our cloud and on-premise service platforms HaloITSM, used to provide Enterprise Service Management across all departments, and HaloPSA, used by IT Managed Service Providers, utilise the latest technologies to empower support teams across the globe.

Halo is a privately owned software company, building innovative service management platforms for digital-first businesses. Our dedicated team works across our product suite; developing, selling, supporting, managing, and implementing the platform all in-house.

With a growth rate of over 300% over the last 3 years, Halo has been named one of the fastest growing companies by the Financial Times (FT 1000: Fastest Growing Companies), and is trusted by over 125,000 teams in more than 75 countries.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

