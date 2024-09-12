Home Business Wire Halodata selected as Southeast Asian Distribution Partner for Conceal
AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browsersecurity–Conceal, a leader in browser security, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Halodata, a leading distributor of information security solutions throughout Asia. Most debilitating and costly ransomware, malware, and other sophisticated cyber-attacks begin with phishing, credential theft, and other social engineering attacks. Leveraging Conceal’s advanced browser technology will provide proactive defenses against phishing and social engineering attempts, guaranteeing the highest level of security for your information and gadgets.


CEO of Conceal, Gordon Lawson, gave his thoughts on this new endeavor, “Halodata’s unique portfolio of information security products and wide geographic reach aligns with our mission of providing enhanced cyber protection for our global client base. Conceal’s advanced browser security technology combined with Halodata’s robust security services will elevate protection standards and effectively address the modern cyber threats faced by organizations throughout Southeast Asia.”

Halodata CEO, Resham Ganglani, said of the collaboration, “We are seeing increasing levels of sophisticated browser-based attacks within our customers’ environments. Conceal is the ideal solution to ensure employees and enterprises are protected from this activity.”

With this new collaboration, a seamless security environment is created by combining Conceal’s innovative web-edge protection with Halodata’s extensive security infrastructure. By working together, they will make managing cybersecurity issues easier, freeing up IT and security personnel to concentrate on more important long-term objectives.

About Conceal

Conceal is dedicated to protecting organizations from web-based threats with its innovative solution, ConcealBrowse. ConcealBrowse offers a private, lightweight, and easy-to-deploy defense against ever-evolving cyber threats. By safeguarding the most vulnerable element of any organization—the human using a web browser—ConcealBrowse significantly mitigates the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks.

For more information, visit https://conceal.io/conceal-browse/.

About Halodata

Halodata has been a trusted partner to Asian resellers and their customers for over 20 years. With the introduction of cutting-edge, industry-leading Cyber Security and Compliance solutions in Asia, Halodata has created a security ecosystem linking its Vendors, Value Added Resellers and End Users. Halodata has built its reputation by offering leading-edge market technologies, excellent pre/post sales service to its extensive network base, and an ongoing desire to bring added value to its customers. As Asia’s end-to-end premier distributor for information security solutions, Halodata takes pride in focusing on customers’ goals with the objectivity of a true strategic partner.

For more information, visit https://halodata.asia/.

Contacts

ayushee.jain@conceal.io

