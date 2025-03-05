Hallmark Unveils Next Generation Heisenberg II Platform, Redefining Provider Compensation Management

New technology delivers intelligent self-service tools, groundbreaking interoperability, and revolutionary compensation modeling to empower health systems like never before

CHARLESTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthSystem--Hallmark, a leading healthcare workforce management technology company, is once again setting the standard for provider compensation technology with the introduction of its next-generation Heisenberg II platform.

Built on decades of expertise, billions in managed compensation, and insights from thousands of provider contracts nationwide, the reimagined platform represents a monumental leap forward—delivering a future-ready evolution that empowers provider groups with intelligent self-service capabilities, groundbreaking interoperability, and unparalleled flexibility in designing and optimizing compensation structures.

“We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from years of managing the most complex compensation structures and built an innovative, cloud-native platform that puts unprecedented control directly into the hands of healthcare leaders and providers,” said Bruce Cerullo, Chief Executive Officer of Hallmark.

Game-changing enhancements in Heisenberg II include:

Flexible Compensation Plan Design & Modeling – Allows provider groups to design and implement compensation plans from scratch without external assistance. The flexible framework accommodates unlimited variations, from salary-based to highly complex performance-driven and pool models. Additional modeling capabilities enable administrators to test different scenarios and make data-driven decisions based on outputs.

Allows provider groups to design and implement compensation plans from scratch without external assistance. The flexible framework accommodates unlimited variations, from salary-based to highly complex performance-driven and pool models. Additional modeling capabilities enable administrators to test different scenarios and make data-driven decisions based on outputs. Intelligent UI/UX & Reporting - A modernized user interface (UI) enhances usability across all departments. The powerful report builder allows for deep performance and productivity analysis, while integrated benchmarking capabilities ensure compensation aligns with industry best practices.

A modernized user interface (UI) enhances usability across all departments. The powerful report builder allows for deep performance and productivity analysis, while integrated benchmarking capabilities ensure compensation aligns with industry best practices. Enhanced Provider Experience – Providers now have access to a personalized dashboard where they can make pay requests and track their compensation in progress, along with CMEs and PTO status, via a seamless, mobile-first interface. This transparency fosters trust, improves engagement, and eliminates uncertainty surrounding variable pay structures.

Providers now have access to a personalized dashboard where they can make pay requests and track their compensation in progress, along with CMEs and PTO status, via a seamless, mobile-first interface. This transparency fosters trust, improves engagement, and eliminates uncertainty surrounding variable pay structures. Powerful Self-Service Capabilities – An intuitive interface allows organizations to independently configure key system components, access actionable data instantly, and rapidly adapt to organizational needs.

An intuitive interface allows organizations to independently configure key system components, access actionable data instantly, and rapidly adapt to organizational needs. Advanced Integrations – Heisenberg II connects effortlessly with key healthcare and enterprise platforms, including EMRs, HR systems, payroll, and general ledger (GL), scheduling systems, etc. Automated workflows and intelligent data exchange, with exception handling, boost operational efficiency and improve financial decision-making.

“We built Heisenberg II to be the most comprehensive, flexible, and scalable compensation management platform available,” said Dave Butcher, Chief Growth Officer at Hallmark. “This isn’t just a technology upgrade—it’s a complete reimagining of how provider groups manage compensation. We are grateful to our customer base, industry advisors, and leading subject matter experts for shaping a platform that the industry can flourish with.”

Powered by Microsoft’s trusted cloud infrastructure and SOC I and SOC II-certified, Heisenberg II ensures enterprise-grade security, compliance and scalability, enabling provider groups to manage provider compensation with the highest standards of protection and privacy.

To learn more about Heisenberg II and how it is redefining provider compensation management, click here!

About Hallmark

Hallmark offers a fully integrated SaaS platform for healthcare workforce management. Our Einstein II product streamlines sourcing and deployment of contingent clinical labor while our Heisenberg II product automates the provider lifecycle from contracting to compensation, all with exceptional effectiveness, transparency, and cost savings. Partnered with our advanced strategies and deep expertise, Hallmark’s leading-edge technology solutions empower healthcare organizations to thrive. To learn more, visit: www.hallmarkhcs.com.

