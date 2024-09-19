Hallmark Unites Health System Leadership and Staffing Agency Executives for Second Annual Strategic Partner Summit

Industry experts convene to explore solutions for optimizing healthcare workforce management to succeed in today’s environment and prepare for tomorrow’s changing dynamics

CHARLESTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hallmark Health Care Solutions, a leading healthcare workforce management technology company, successfully hosted its second annual Strategic Partner Summit in Charlestown, MA, last week. The event brought together senior executives from partnering health systems, staffing agencies, and across Hallmark’s organization—a rare and important industry collaboration—to explore innovative solutions for optimizing healthcare workforce management. This exclusive gathering underscored Hallmark’s role as a connector, bridging key industry stakeholders to address critical workforce challenges through small group settings designed to foster in-depth discussions and actionable strategies. Discover more about the event and the insightful discussions that took place by watching the recap video.





“Hosting this summit brings people together face-to-face to forge and deepen real, human-to-human relationships,” said Bruce Cerullo, CEO of Hallmark. “For health systems to succeed in today’s environment, they rely on sourcing clinical talent in a variety of ways, including staffing agency partners. It’s a competitive world, which results in a dynamic marketplace, and there’s so much benefit to gathering in person to talk through the opportunities for improvement as an industry, and their practical application to individual organizations.”

Summit attendees received an executive update from Bruce Cerullo, CEO of Hallmark, who shared valuable insights into Hallmark’s growth and future vision. Keynote speaker Lee Rubin, a renowned author and expert on team dynamics, delivered an impactful session on The Five Components of Extraordinary Teams. The event also featured panel discussions with clients and partners, highlighting innovative strategies to address contingent clinical labor challenges.

Health System Panel Discussion: Strategic Workforce Planning for Long-Term Success

Agency Panel Discussion: Evolving to Meet the Needs of the Modern Health System

Health System Panel Discussion: Cultivating a Culture of Excellence Through Staff Engagement and Development

“We see ourselves as the conduit between supply and demand,” said Matt Dane, Regional Senior Vice President of Hallmark. “We asked ourselves, ‘How do we stay neutral while meeting the needs of healthcare systems and connecting them to the available supply in the market?’ The only way to achieve this is by bringing all parties together—health systems, agencies, and Hallmark—to understand each other’s realities and address their needs.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to network and build relationships through unique experiences, including a tour of the historic U.S.S. Constitution and a private dinner cruise in Boston Harbor, creating a collaborative atmosphere for deeper connections. The Summit was held at Hallmark’s newly opened Center for Healthcare Workforce Excellence, headquartered in Charlestown, just steps from the historic Bunker Hill Monument. The Center is envisioned as a hub for innovation, education, and collaboration.

For more information on Hallmark, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com.

About Hallmark



Hallmark offers a fully integrated SaaS platform for healthcare workforce management. The platform streamlines sourcing and deployment of contingent clinical labor and automates the provider lifecycle from contracting to compensation, all with exceptional effectiveness, transparency, and cost savings. Partnered with our advanced strategies and deep expertise, Hallmark’s leading-edge technology solutions empower healthcare organizations to thrive. To learn more, visit: www.hallmarkhcs.com.

