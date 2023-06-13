Half of Women Experience Hair Loss; Hers Unveils Innovative Line of Personalized Solutions

The Hair Blends line, featuring new hair regrowth treatment options, is available through the Hers platform at forhers.com

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today unveiled the latest innovative additions to hair care offerings provided by Hers. Available now, the Hair Blends line provides access to formulations that are designed for women who may benefit from more personalized options to treat hair loss.





Hers’ market insights findings indicate that women with hair loss are highly motivated and in search of a better solution, but there is a lack of accessible solutions and support when it comes to finding a personalized treatment that truly fits their needs.

“This is really about bridging the gap between beauty and the pharmacy,” said Hilary Coles, Co-Founder of Hims & Hers and Senior Vice President of Brand and Innovation. “We found that only one in four women experiencing hair loss talk to a doctor and so might not be aware of the doctor-trusted ingredients available to treat hair loss. Women are also faced with the stigma surrounding women’s hair loss and the reality that there isn’t enough support in the market today. Customers have shared with us that they feel as if they are left to research solutions on their own – and what they are often finding is not meeting their goals. In fact, our research shows 90 percent of women are looking for new solutions. We’re stepping in to fill that gap with Hers, by providing women with access to tailored treatments that can be prescribed to address each individual’s unique needs, hair type, lifestyle and goals.”

Furthermore, customer insights show women are looking for simplicity and convenience; they want simple solutions that easily fit into their lifestyles and routines. The hair loss solutions available through Hers’ Hair Blends line expand upon the company’s existing portfolio of hair care offerings, which includes both over-the-counter products and access to prescription medications – with the goal being to meet each individual customer’s needs. The new proprietary blend combines dietary supplements that can help support healthy hair. With this blend, Hers is able to offer access to multiple high-grade supplements (for example Biotin, vitamin C, vitamin B5 & B6, zinc, and selenium) combined into one single prescription pill. Hair Blends includes treatment options in a range of formats, from oral to topical, designed to provide women access to personalized solutions that should feel convenient while treating their hair loss.

“There is so much stigma associated with hair loss in women,” continued Coles. “76 percent of the women we surveyed said hair loss has impacted their self esteem, and only four in ten feel comfortable talking about hair loss. With Hair Blends, we’re not just focused on providing access to personalized treatments – we’re also dedicated to making people feel great and empowering them to take charge of their health and well-being.”

The full Hers hair portfolio of solutions includes a range of personalized options, from clinically proven topical minoxidil treatments, to oral treatments formulated with doctor-trusted ingredients like spironolactone or minoxidil, and topical treatments for post-menopausal women containing finasteride, along with vitamins and supplements to support healthy hair, such as biotin.

Women seeking personalized solutions for hair loss can connect with a licensed medical provider at forhers.com, who will determine if treatment is right for them. The new Hair Blends solutions can only be prescribed by licensed healthcare providers operating through the Hers platform.

