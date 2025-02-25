Halcyon Launches Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR) to Combat Ransomware Around the Clock

Halcyon Delivers Elite Ransomware Protection, Investigating and Mitigating Every Ransomware Signal 24/7

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halcyon, a leading platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, today announced Halcyon Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR), a no-cost integrated service that is now included with every deployment of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform. Powered by Halcyon’s RISE team, an elite group of ransomware experts, Halcyon RDR delivers unmatched ransomware protection to ensure that a ransomware attack does not disrupt business operations.

Most 24/7 threat monitoring and response services are not included with software platform purchases and are instead only offered at a significant additional cost. Halcyon offers 24/7 ransomware protection from a team of experts who investigate and respond to every single alert triggered in the Halcyon platform at no additional cost. Ransomware attacks can and do happen at any time. Halcyon RDR delivers the around-the-clock coverage organizations need to defend themselves from ransomware without further taxing their already overburdened security teams.

“Ransomware operators do not wait until you’re ready,” said Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon. “They are financially motivated, and their goal is extortion. They’ll strike whenever they have to to get the leverage that they want. Halcyon RDR provides the protection organizations need to win against ransomware. With a platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, and 24/7 ransomware protection, security teams can eliminate the threat of ransomware and focus on other threats to their environment.”

Halcyon RDR provides the active coverage organizations need to insulate themselves against the threat of ransomware at no charge. The combination of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware platform and Halcyon RDR delivers a level of ransomware protection previously only available to the most well-funded and resourced security teams. Halcyon delivers this level of expertise to every customer at no additional cost.

Halcyon RDR is powered by Halcyon RISE, an elite team of experts in ransomware TTPs, cryptography, threat intelligence, malware reverse engineering, and ransomware response. Built to enable organizations of any size and skill to incorporate the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform into their security stack without adding more demands for dedicated resources, Halcyon RDR provides an unmatched solution for customers concerned about ransomware attacks.

Key features of Halcyon RDR include:

Detection – The Halcyon RISE team investigates every indicator of ransomware or aberrant behavior discovered by the Halcyon platform’s automated detection and protection engines.

The Halcyon RISE team investigates every indicator of ransomware or aberrant behavior discovered by the Halcyon platform’s automated detection and protection engines. Response – If an active attack is detected, the Halcyon RISE team disrupts the attack chain and alerts the customer’s security team in real time.

If an active attack is detected, the Halcyon RISE team disrupts the attack chain and alerts the customer’s security team in real time. Recovery – If an attacker successfully encrypts customer data, Halcyon will use the encryption key material automatically intercepted by the Halcyon platform to quickly recover impacted data without the need to negotiate with the attacker or restore from backups.

In the event an attack does impact a fully protected Halcyon customer, Halcyon RDR will work with the customer to recover and restore their environment at no additional cost under the Halcyon Ransomware Warranty. To date, zero Halcyon customers have experienced disruptions to their operations due to ransomware, and zero have had to make a claim against the Halcyon Ransomware Warranty. Halcyon remains undefeated by ransomware.

For more information on the Halcyon, visit www.halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the only cybersecurity company that eliminates the business impact of ransomware. Modern enterprises rely on Halcyon to prevent ransomware attacks, eradicating cybercriminals’ ability to encrypt systems, steal data, and extort companies. Backed by an industry-leading warranty, the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform drastically reduces downtime, enabling organizations to quickly and easily recover from attacks without paying ransoms or relying on backups.

Learn more at www.halcyon.ai.

