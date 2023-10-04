Halcyon Expands Channel Network to Better Deliver Ransomware Prevention and Protection

Ransomware Resilience Leader Expands Partner Ecosystem to Address More Cybersecurity Use Cases

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halcyon, the world’s first cyber resilience platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, today announced a series of new channel program milestones. In less than two years since inception, Halcyon has already been deployed on several hundred thousand endpoints through its channel program.





Halcyon has signed on more than 70 partners and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and is expanding its offerings for MSSPs and VARs (Value Added Resellers) in North America. More than 250 deals have already been submitted through the Halcyon partner network and two-thirds of all opportunities have been closed via Halcyon partners.

“Ransomware continues to be a significant security concern for our customers,” said Jim Adams, Chief Revenue Officer, Adlumin. “Our partnership with Halcyon is enabling us to protect our customers and solve their security challenges. Their technology is at the leading edge of ransomware defense solutions, and we’re pleased to be able to partner with them to address this critical need.”

Halcyon has also introduced a series of technical alliances, including integrations with Revelstoke and several others to be announced in 2024.

Designed to enhance Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms and other security offerings, Halcyon is channel focused. The Halcyon Channel Program is open to providers across four key segments:

Technology partners who enhance their offerings through the collaboration .

. Channel partners looking to deliver best-in-class anti-ransomware protection.

MSSPs who resell embedded technology in managed service offerings.

Other partners who share Halcyon’s objectives, e.g., cloud service providers, service partners, embedded OEM partners.

service providers, service partners, embedded OEM partners. Incident Response (IR) companies who support containment or rapid proactive deployments of an ongoing incident. IR teams embed Halcyon’s technology with their own artifact collection and investigation tools.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the world’s first cyber resilience platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware. Global 2000 companies rely on Halcyon to augment existing XDR/EDR platforms and undo attacks in minutes with bypass and evasion protection, key capture and automated decryption, and exfiltration and extortion prevention.

