HaiLa Wins “Startup of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards at Sensors Converge 2024

“We are absolutely thrilled and very honored to receive these awards at the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards. Our team of dedicated, world-class technologists and business leaders has worked tirelessly to develop our ultra-low power RF communications chips, which are capable of reducing and ultimately eliminating the need for batteries in wireless sensor devices,” said Patricia Bower, HaiLa VP Product Management.

Charlotte Savage-Pollock, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of HaiLa, was notably recognized with the ‘Rising Star’ award, highlighting her leadership and innovative vision in driving the company’s mission forward as she continues to lead the charge towards connecting the next generation of ambient-powered sensors and mitigating the impact of battery waste.

“HaiLa’s groundbreaking technology being recognized by the prestigious judges of the Sensors Converge 2024 awards highlights the importance of our mission to pave the way for battery-free sensor communication to monitor the health of our buildings, cities, loved ones, and environment. Our fellow nominees are innovative thought leaders in their respective fields, and we are honored to be listed among them,” said Charlotte

Founded in 2019 in Montreal, Canada, HaiLa is a fabless semiconductor and software company developing low power multi-protocol (like Wi-Fi) radio communication for IoT devices. Originally conceptualized at Stanford University, HaiLa is focusing on scaling IoT sustainably by using complementary methods to the way data is received and transmitted, removing the need for battery maintenance, and leveraging existing wireless infrastructures. Customers and partners are focused on the smart home and building automation spaces, along with consumer electronics, mobile, industrial, transportation, medical, and agriculture markets.

HaiLa has raised USD$16.8 million in funding, including non-dilutive financing from Sustainable Development Technology Canada and TechnoClimat Quebec. For more information, visit: https://www.haila.io/.

