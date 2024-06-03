Haier Europe adopts Orange Business Evolution Platform to build a scalable, secure, and responsive infrastructure to support its growth

Cloud -first platform enhances security, visibility and agility

Haier’s technology investment focuses on enhanced business performance

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haier Europe, part of Haier Smart Home – number one company globally in major appliances with brands such as Candy, Hoover and Haier – has chosen Orange Business connectivity and IoT services to help innovate its sustainable solutions, while optimizing resource consumption and extending the life of products.









As part of its drive to establish itself as a composable, data-driven enterprise, Haier Europe was seeking a flexible platform to support its vision to be the first consumer choice for smart home solutions. The digital, on-demand, and modular solution proposed by Orange Business contributes to Haier’s design, production, and consumption practices. For example, the company is currently developing an innovative servitization model called ‘pay-per-wash’, which is managed directly by Haier’s apps.

Taking pride in its product innovation, Haier was looking for a cloud-first platform that could align technology with its business objectives to maintain its competitive advantage. Furthermore, Haier was in search of a composable and adaptable network that delivers a complete end-to-end service, with both openness and advanced security.

Orange Business is combining its global cloud connectivity and embedded cybersecurity capabilities to support every step of Haier’s transformation journey. The technology combines a network-as-a-service experience with an open ecosystem to enable Haier to access solutions as needed, all fortified by performance-focused SLAs.

A way of simplifying complexity

With Evolution Platform, Orange Business has defined a roadmap based on orchestrating three pivotal building blocks, which are cloud, connectivity, and cybersecurity. The initial Haier deployment includes Flexible SD-WAN, with Orange Business consultants advising on the underlay and overlay options to best suit the business.

Security is delivered via a protection suite to secure 5,000 users supported by the management skills of Orange Cyberdefense. Orange cloud connectivity provides secure access to multi-clouds via SD-WAN. This is all managed by a customer portal together with a network performance monitoring solution to provide both control and visibility.

“As part of our transformation, we needed a platform that would help us optimize operations and efficiencies within our cloud-first strategy. Orange Business provides us with an agile and composable platform, simplifying cloud connectivity and automation, while being elastic enough to satisfy our dynamic business model and digital ambitions,” explained Simone Pezzoli, Group Chief Digital Technology Officer, Haier Europe.

“Haier Europe will benefit from our cloud, connectivity, and security expertise through Evolution Platform. This highly optimized platform is designed to accelerate digital transformation while providing high visibility on processes to enhance business performance,” said Francesca Puggioni, Managing Director, Southern Europe, Orange Business. “We are excited for the opportunity to offer this solution to a leading company like Haier Europe and support them in their digital journey.”

About Orange Business



Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers’ transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 30,000 B-to-B customers put their trust in Orange Business globally.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 282 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2024. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).



For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Contacts

Press:



Elizabeth Mayeri, Orange Business, elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com