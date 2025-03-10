Hai Robotics Europe Joins FEM-AEM to Drive Reliable Innovation in Warehouse Automation

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hai Robotics Europe BV is proud to announce its official membership in the Asociación Española de Manutención (FEM-AEM), effective February 25, 2025. This milestone reinforces the company's dedication to advancing automation and innovation in the material handling industry across Spain and the EMEA region. With the recent release of HaiPick Climb system, joining FEM-AEM further strengthens the company's commitment to industry collaboration and standardization, ensuring that its latest technologies align with global best practices.

As part of this membership, Hai Robotics will also become a member of the newly formed AIV (Autonomous Intralogistics Vehicles) group within FEM. This group will focus on defining best practices for a rapidly evolving technology that is becoming essential to the future of intralogistics systems, reinforcing Hai Robotics’ role as an industry innovator.

FEM-AEM, the Spanish national member of the European Materials Handling Federation (FEM), serves as a key organization in setting industry standards and fostering collaboration among leading companies in logistics, automation, and supply chain technology. With this membership, Hai Robotics is now part of a distinguished network of experts dedicated to improving efficiency, safety, and sustainability in warehouse automation.

“ We are honored to be recognized as an official member of FEM-AEM,” said Victor Redondo, Director Product Strategy and Planning at Hai Robotics Europe. “ This membership reinforces our mission to drive technological advancements and industry best practices in warehouse automation. We look forward to engaging with other industry leaders, sharing insights, and contributing to the development of smarter and more sustainable logistics solutions.”

Hai Robotics is a global leader in warehouse automation, known for its HaiPick Systems—advanced goods-to-person robotic solutions that enhance operational efficiency and scalability for businesses worldwide. As a FEM-AEM member, Hai Robotics will collaborate with industry leaders to drive innovation, influence industry standards, and contribute to the future of material handling across Europe.

The official membership certificate, issued on February 25, 2025, registers Hai Robotics Europe BV as an official member under association number 185. This milestone marks another significant step in the company’s strategic expansion and deepening presence in the European market.

About FEM-AEM

The Asociación Española de Manutención (FEM-AEM) is the Secretariat in Spain of the Federation European of Maintenance (FEM). As representative of FEM in the national scope, FEM-AEM groups 100 Spanish partners in the sector of teams of handling, elevation and storage of materials. Their mission is to promote and coordinate the activities of these partners in consonance with the goals of FEM, supporting the position of leadership of European industry in the global market.

About HAI Robotics

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), delivering unparalleled system flexibility and maximizing operational efficiency for facilities of all sizes and conditions. With 1,500+ projects implemented across 40+ countries, supported by 8 global offices and 60+ partners worldwide, Hai Robotics is a reliable resource for providing local support.

Visit HaiRobotics.com for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing.eu@hairobotics.com