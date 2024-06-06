Hai Robotics Announces Strategic Move of Americas Headquarters to Atlanta Metro

NORCROSS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hai Robotics, a leading warehouse automation company known for its HaiPick modular Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), has relocated its Americas headquarters from California to Norcross, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. This strategic move will bring the company closer to its customers and partners, enhancing accessibility and strengthening its presence in the rapidly growing American market.









The new headquarters will feature a state-of-the-art demo warehouse showcasing multiple HaiPick Systems. The facility will offer an immersive experience, allowing customers to see firsthand the capabilities and efficiencies of Hai’s advanced goods-to-person picking and fulfillment technology.

The Norcross location will also significantly expand Hai’s in-house training capabilities, featuring a hands-on warehouse and teaching facility. Additionally, all equipment spare parts will be housed and distributed out of the Atlanta location, ensuring same-day or next-day shipment to the vast majority of Hai Americas customers. This investment underscores Hai’s commitment to providing comprehensive system training, ensuring that customers and partners are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to best utilize Hai’s systems.

“This new facility is an important milestone in our North and South American growth. The investment is a testament to our dedication to delivering top-tier solutions and services,” said Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer of Hai Robotics USA. “With the recent addition of three new directors in the U.S. for partner development, software development, and customer service, we’re demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the local market. Strengthening our infrastructure, resources, and management with industry leaders ensures we are more attuned to the needs of our American customers and partners.”

The move supports Hai’s expanding American market, enhancing their ability to deliver support and development services to U.S. customers. Relocating to Georgia will boost the company’s local support capabilities and support its American-based software development team.

“Our new facility in Norcross represents a significant milestone for Hai Robotics,” said Richie Chen, Founder and CEO of Hai Robotics. “This move not only brings us closer to our customers and partners but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the U.S. market locally. With increased local support and expanded training and development capabilities, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners.”

The new facility is expected to open to the public later this summer. “We look forward to welcoming our customers, partners, and the local community to experience the future of warehouse automation,” said Rebecca Lennartz, Director of Marketing at Hai Robotics USA.

About Us

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) and the pioneer of Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robotic (ACR) systems. Hai is dedicated to elevating the world’s access to inventory by providing smart, fast, flexible, and efficient goods-to-person warehouse automation that’s accessible to all facilities.

Hai’s intelligent and rugged award-winning robots move containers of various sizes and materials, as well as uncontained goods, both inbound and outbound within narrow aisles of standard racking. HaiPick Systems, which maximize vertical storage up to 12 meters (over 39 feet) high, significantly reduce customers’ storage footprints by up to 75%, enhance workflow efficiency up to 4x, improve inventory management, and ensure order pick accuracy of 99.9%+.

Founded in 2016, Hai’s solutions are trusted in more than 1,300 projects across over 30 countries, supported by 8 offices worldwide. To learn more about Hai, visit HaiRobotics.com.

