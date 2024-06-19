Hagar Announces Published Clinical Data on GWave Technology

Dr. Irl B. Hirsch Highlights the Accuracy and Accessibility of the GWave Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device

Dr. Irl B. Hirsch, Medical Advisor to HAGAR and Professor of Medicine at the Diabetes Treatment and Teaching Chair in the Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington, highlighted findings from recently published HAGAR clinical studies led by Professor Tirosh of Tel Aviv University and Professor Navon of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

This study, recently published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, highlights the impressive precision of GWave technology. Among 75 participants—including those with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, pregnant women, and individuals without diabetes—97% of GWave readings matched traditional blood glucose tests, with only 3% showing minor deviations. Two separate GWave devices showed identical results, emphasizing their reliability. In detecting low blood sugar, the GWave device accurately tracked levels down to 42 mg/dL, outperforming other CGMs that took 90 minutes to align with GWave and capillary readings.

A noteworthy aspect of the study involved comparing GWave’s performance with a commercial blood glucose monitoring system. The analysis showed that GWave’s measurements were highly accurate, with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 6.7%, strongly correlating with capillary glucose levels. GWave’s accuracy matched the FreeStyle Lite system, with an R² > 0.99 and 98.8% of results in the ideal range.

Unlike previous attempts by others at RF glucose measurement, GWave effectively eliminates interferences from other dermal components. It emits less radiation than a smartphone and uses a rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for replacements. The planned commercial version will be integrated into a smartwatch for convenience.

Integrating GWave into CGM systems promises accurate, noninvasive glucose monitoring, benefiting those needing precise insulin dosing and real-time glycemic event detection. This technology also addresses adherence challenges in type 2 and gestational diabetes, potentially improving outcomes and quality of life. Noninvasive CGM systems like GWave could enhance diabetes screening and management, enabling earlier intervention and better health results. In addition, CGM devices have increased in popularity over the years for those in the wellness space who may be looking at preventative measures for long-term health. GWave offers an effective, non-invasive manner to help those who may be pre-diabetic or those individuals without diabetes reduce their risk with greater knowledge of their overall health and assist doctors with more accurate information.

HAGAR’s breakthrough designation by the FDA in 2021 is a testament to the company’s success and ongoing commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to the market. This designation is pivotal as HAGAR continues to advance its clinical research and prepare for further studies in the United States and Israel in the latter half of 2024.

“We are excited to share our latest findings with the medical community,” said Dr. Irl B. Hirsch. “The accuracy and reliability of the GWave device, as demonstrated in our recent study, are promising indicators of its potential to transform diabetes management. This technology represents a significant step forward in providing patients with a more accessible and non-invasive method to monitor their glucose levels.”

