Hadassah Selects YonaLink’s EHR-to-EDC Clinical Trial Platform to Securely and Seamlessly Integrate Clinical Care and Research Data

Leading Medical Center in Israel Leverages YonaLink’s SaaS Platform to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Greater Speed, Quality, and Efficiency in Local and Global Clinical Trial Data Collection

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicalresearch–YonaLink, a clinical trial software provider, today announced its EHR-to-EDC data integration platform has been implemented by Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) in Jerusalem. Recognized worldwide for setting the standard of excellence for medical care and research in Israel, Hadassah is leveraging YonaLink’s SaaS solution to stream and map up-to-date, real-time patient data directly from electronic health record (EHR) systems to electronic data capture (EDC) systems, enabling greater speed, quality, and efficiency in clinical trial data collection.

Every year, Hadassah initiates close to 500 new clinical trials and publishes more than 1,000 research studies in peer-reviewed, scientific publications. The partnership with YonaLink is part of Hadassah’s larger focus on driving innovation in medical research and making Hadassah and Israel hubs for global clinical trials across therapeutic areas, ensuring the continued delivery of tomorrow’s cutting-edge treatments to patients today. Using YonaLink’s technology will enable Hadassah to partner with clinical trial sponsors and research stakeholders around the world and expand access to the medical center’s R&D capabilities led by physicians and scientists renowned for developing novel therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices that are improving outcomes and quality of life for patients.

“In recent years, more than 50 percent of the Israel Science Foundation (ISF) grants, awarded personally, for biomedical research in Israeli hospitals were given to Hadassah, in addition to the hundreds of international clinical trials we are part of at Hadassah. Given this growth in research activities, solutions that can help reduce resource constraints, costs, and other inefficiencies are vital,” said Professor Eyal Mishani, General Director, Research Fund of the Hadassah Medical Organization. “YonaLink provides Hadassah with a cutting-edge tool that can seamlessly work across any EHR, making it possible for data to effortlessly flow to trials and registries across Israel and all over the world. This reduces the burden on our study teams and improves data quality by eliminating the need for redundant, error-prone processes involved in duplicating data for clinical trial EDCs.”

For decades, automating the transfer of patient data from EHRs to EDCs has been a major pain point in clinical trial operations because of the lack of data reconciliation, complexity of systems integration, and abundant interoperability gaps. YonaLink solves these challenges, eliminating dependence on manual processes and “swivel chair interoperability.” The company’s platform provides the capabilities to stream up-to-date data from any clinical site’s EHR system, in any part of the world, and populate it within YonaLink’s next-generation EDC. With built-in eConsent and ePRO / eCOA and streaming EHR-to-EDC capabilities, YonaLink’s next-generation EDC provides a comprehensive, scalable solution for today’s clinical trial needs, bringing EDC and eSource functionality together in a single tool.

“Hadassah has more than earned its reputation in Israel and around the world as a leading center of excellence, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them to fuel innovation in clinical trials,” said Itai Rechnitz, YonaLink’s COO and Co-Founder. “Simplifying data collection to integrate care with research is critical to moving clinical trials forward and enabling progress, and it will help Hadassah accelerate learning and improve patient care on a continuous and global basis.”

About Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) and Hadasit

For more than a century, Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) has set the standard of excellence for medical care and research in Israel. Our doctors and scientists are on the front lines, uniquely positioned to pinpoint ever-evolving medical needs. Their experience and ingenuity have yielded new ideas with huge potential in all areas of medicine, including therapeutics, diagnostic medical devices, and digital health.

About YonaLink

YonaLink equips research teams with the ability to extract up-to-date patient data from an EHR and stream that data into a clinical trial electronic data capture (EDC) system in real time, reducing clinical trial timelines and costs. Headquartered in Boston with R&D operations in Israel, YonaLink is bringing new levels of speed, quality, and efficiency to clinical trial operations across the globe, simplifying the complexity of clinical data collection and validation, and enabling true scalability. The Company’s SaaS platform has the capabilities to stream up-to-date data from any clinical site’s EHR platform, in any part of the world, and populate it within YonaLink’s next generation EDC. With built-in eConsent and ePRO / eCOA and streaming EHR-to-EDC capabilities, YonaLink’s next generation EDC provides a comprehensive solution for today’s clinical trial needs, bringing EDC and eSource functionality together in a single tool that can be set up within minutes, eliminating integration delays, reducing costs, and accelerating study timelines. Learn more at www.yonalink.com.

