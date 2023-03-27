HackNotice launches “HackNotice Actions”, along with a new people-friendly brand, empowering customers to keep their online activity private

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HackNotice, the only threat awareness platform that makes employees safer online, is offering additional tailored protection via its new service, HackNotice Actions. Further empowering employees, HackNotice Actions reaches out to any company where a person’s PII or other data has been compromised, and asks for a full report on or erasure of the person’s data, in addition to other functionalities.

Specifically, HackNotice Actions sends an official email on the user’s behalf to compromised companies, which asks for a full report on exposed information and, if needed, for the impacted individual’s data to be deleted. Through this, HackNotice Actions provides a new, robust level of security empowerment, making it easy for people to understand the extent of their data exposure and to ensure that their data is removed when a service is no longer used. Maintaining consumer privacy has never been easier.

HackNotice Actions also provides a consolidated view where users can see their actions, track reply status, and be rewarded for positive security steps.

“If you have ever been affected by a breach, you know how long it takes for companies to disclose how and what data was exposed,” said Steve Thomas, CEO and co-founder of HackNotice. “Previously, people were in the dark about how to request information from companies and how to ask for their data to be removed. Now, HackNotice gives people that ability. With HackNotice Actions, protecting your privacy and data has never been easier,” he added.

The release of HackNotice Actions is being accompanied by the revealing of HackNotice’s new friendly, engaging brand and website. The rebrand displays HackNotice’s commitment to support effective, people-centered security cultures everywhere.

For more information about HackNotice and HackNotice Actions, join the webinar here. HackNotice will also be present at RSA 2023 at booth ESE-18 from April 25th to April 27th.

About HackNotice

HackNotice is a threat awareness platform that searches the dark web for data breaches and notifies users in real time when their data has been leaked. Then, HackNotice helps users take the steps needed to regain their security, turning data breaches into teachable moments that build good security habits.

HackNotice makes cybersecurity teams more effective by combining threat intelligence with security awareness training. HackNotice shows employees what hackers know about them, what they might do with that information, and how employees can protect themselves. Across all industries, HackNotice is making companies and their employees dramatically safer online.

Contacts

Beatrice O’Campo



HackNotice Marketing Manager



marketing@hacknotice.com