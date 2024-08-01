Hackett Announces Expanded Collaboration With Oracle on Hackett Pay™, a Managed Services Offering for Oracle Payroll

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is collaborating with Oracle to offer a new Hackett Pay™ managed services solution for Oracle Payroll. Hackett Pay™ is designed to provide companies with comprehensive support for their payroll operations, including full business process outsourcing, staff support, and access to The Hackett Group’s best practices for payroll optimization and more.





Hackett Pay™ will cover all aspects of payroll operations support, including wage payments, employee tax, wage garnishments, W-2 management, employee verification, tax credits and unemployment claims. It will be the first offering recommended by Oracle for payroll-managed services in this market.

“Most growth and hypergrowth companies simply don’t have the resources or manpower to optimize and manage their payroll operations. They struggle with issues like legal compliance and processing accuracy, and it can have a negative impact on their employee experience,” said Jason Balogh, executive vice president, The Hackett Group. “As a comprehensive end-to-end payroll outsourcing, support, and services offering, Hackett Pay™ handles everything from time files to tax compliance, ensuring accuracy and efficiency at every step. The user-friendly service will enable companies to streamline payroll, automate tedious tasks and gain valuable insights. Companies can save time, reduce errors and be empowered to focus on what matters most – growing a successful business.”

According to The Hackett Group’s benchmarks, Digital World Class® companies see payroll administration costs nearly 88% lower than their peers and generate 67% fewer payroll errors. Digital World Class® companies also allocate 30.82% more than their peers to outsourcing services, and they deliver improved process efficiency and effectiveness in part via combined payroll and human resources analytics.

“We’re proud to offer Hackett Pay™ to our customers, allowing them to quickly and easily implement our Oracle Payroll solution,” said Nancy Estell Zoder, vice president, Global HCM Product Strategy, Oracle. “The Hackett Group has proven expertise in Oracle implementations, helping companies improve operational excellence, derive greater business value and enhance the customer experience.”

More information on Hackett Pay™ and The Hackett Group’s other Oracle implementation services is available at https://www.thehackettgroup.com/partners/oracle/.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an IP-based, Gen AI strategic consulting and executive advisory firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using AI XPLR™ – our AI assessment platform – our experienced professionals guide organizations to harness the power of Gen AI to digitally transform their operations and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.

Our expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from benchmarking the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 55% of the FTSE 100 – and are delivered leveraging our Digital Transformation Platform, Hackett Connect™ and Quantum Leap®.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ or email media@thehackettgroup.com.

Trademarks

The Hackett Group, quadrant logo, Quantum Leap and Digital World Class are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company – ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group to effectively market its digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts

media@thehackettgroup.com