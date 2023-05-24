Habu Announces Collaboration With Microsoft Azure to Deliver Zero-Trust Data Clean Room

Offering pairs Habu’s Data Collaboration Platform with Azure confidential computing providing a more secure environment for multiple parties to work with sensitive data.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacleanrooms–Habu, a global innovator in data clean room software, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Azure to integrate its Data Clean Room applications with Azure confidential computing enabling businesses to unlock insights from sensitive data without sacrificing security, privacy, or performance.

Habu is a pioneer in creating data clean room software designed to make data collaboration safe and easy. The solution embraces the dual requirements of flexibility, multi-cloud infrastructure and automated intelligence and provides end-to-end applications that drive the business outcomes that companies desire.

The combination of the Habu and Azure technologies can deliver a highly secure environment for multiple parties to work with sensitive data, helping ensure confidentiality and protection while enabling customers to share data between partners without revealing any sensitive information. With this relationship, Habu’s fully interoperable hybrid clean room pattern has been upgraded to support Azure confidential computing. Collaboration partners can now participate in cross-cloud, cross-region data sharing with protections against unauthorized access to data across partners, cloud providers, and even Habu. With the added protection of confidential computing and secure key release, Habu customers can perform complex data analysis and machine learning tasks without compromising data security.

“We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft and Habu and be among the first to leverage this game-changing technology and next level of privacy through Azure Confidential Computing,” said Mark Risis, VP Strategy and Ecosystem for PepsiCo Data & Analytics, a division of PepsiCo Strategy & Transformation. “As part of PepsiCo’s digital transformation, we are harnessing the power of emerging technologies to reshape the way consumers engage with our brands. Achieving zero-trust at rest, in-transit, and now in-use, through confidential computing, allows us to accelerate our use of data collaboration to fuel insights and outcomes at scale without compromising privacy.”

“Microsoft is a leader in confidential computing and Habu and Microsoft, together, offer a tightly integrated solution that empowers companies to securely unlock collaborative intelligence across decentralized data,” said Matt Kilmartin, Co-founder & CEO of Habu. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of this innovation with Microsoft and are committed to supporting our customers in their journey to protect and analyze their most valuable information.”

Habu’s platform is designed for high-performance computing while maintaining the highest confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data. This is particularly beneficial for organizations that handle large volumes of confidential information and need secure computing environments for effective analysis. This collaboration also allows Habu’s innovative CleanCompute capabilities to run on Azure confidential computing, providing a secure environment to run any containerized code for machine learning model training and inference.

“Data cleanrooms running on confidential computing infrastructure are an important requirement for customers with sensitive data, such as those in regulated industries,” said Vikas Bhatia, Head of Product, Azure confidential computing, at Microsoft. “Our collaboration with Habu will help customers achieve their data privacy needs while running in Habu clean rooms on Microsoft Azure confidential computing.”

LinkedIn is also collaborating with Habu to bring the benefits of cleanroom technology to B2B.

“As the advertising industry faces even greater pressure to deliver business impact, the significance of measurement solutions built in a privacy-enhancing way cannot be overemphasized,” said Abhishek Shrivastava, vice president of Product Management, LinkedIn. “We look forward to continuing our work with Habu and other companies to pioneer clean room technology for B2B advertising.”

Through privacy and governance safe data collaboration, brands leverage Habu to drive private segmentation and activation, journey analysis, measurement & experimentation, and distributed machine learning.

About Habu

Habu is a global leader in data clean room software, enabling companies to benefit from the value of data without the risk. Habu connects data internally and externally with other departments, partners, customers, and providers in privacy safe and compliant ways for better collaboration, decision making and results. The company is headquartered in San Francisco CA.

