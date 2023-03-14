Haas Door Simplifies the Garage Door Selection Process with the Relaunch of HaasCreate Visualizer

HaasCreate, a proprietary garage door visualization tool, now connects users directly to Haas Door-trusted dealers in their area

WAUSEON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haas Door, a company manufacturing safe and reliable garage doors, has upgraded the popular HaasCreate visualizer tool with expanded functionality. The tool allows homeowners and business owners to create their dream garage door and see how it will look digitally on their own house or building.

With this relaunch, HaasCreate can directly connect users to a Haas Door-trusted dealer in their area through the platform, allowing them to receive a quote for their specific project. Users will also be able to browse Haas Door’s wide range of garage door styles and options, create and save multiple projects, and even share images of their virtual projects on social media. This new tool also allows users to email a dealer through the system to ask specific questions they may have and even arrange a visit with the dealer, all in one place.

“With all our options out there, selecting the perfect Haas garage door for your home or business can be overwhelming. HaasCreate was built to take the guesswork out of the selection process by allowing homeowners and business owners to digitally visualize exactly how our doors will look on their own home or building,” said Haas Door President Jeffrey Nofziger.

“With this upgrade, we are simplifying the buying process. The consumer can make the exact door they love on their home, send it to a dealer in HaasCreate, and receive a quote back. It’s that simple.”

Create your own dream door at https://www.haascreate.com or learn more about the tool at https://www.haasdoor.com/haascreate.

To learn more about Haas Door and its unique line of doors combining modern style and functionality, please visit haasdoor.com.

About Haas Door

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit www.HaasDoor.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Courtney



rcourtney@hartinc.com

574.528.0600