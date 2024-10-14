Haag-Streit Offers “Sneak Preview” of the New METIS Ophthalmic Microscope System at AAO 2024

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haag-Streit, a global leader in ophthalmic medical devices, is proud to introduce METIS, its cutting-edge ophthalmic microscope system, at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 meeting in Chicago. This sneak preview marks the first time METIS will be showcased in America, offering ophthalmic surgeons an exclusive look at this revolutionary technology.









Superior Optical Experience

Bringing Haag-Streit’s renowned optics into the operating room, the METIS microscope ensures exceptional clarity and precision during ophthalmic surgeries. Featuring a brilliant coaxial red reflex, METIS delivers stable and bright visualization, even under low-light conditions—ideal for procedures like capsulorhexis and capsular polishing. The system’s optimized optics guarantee accurate color reproduction, high light transmission, and a vast depth of field, enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Ergonomics and Efficient Control

Designed with the surgeon’s comfort in mind, METIS re-envisions outstanding ergonomics and efficiency through motorized tilt, intuitive controls, and a compact design that maximizes space and movement. Surgeons can easily control tilt, filter, focus, and zoom with hand or foot switches, featuring wireless control of up to 14 functions. This streamlines procedures and improves comfort during long surgeries, reducing fatigue and enhancing workflow efficiency.

Glaucoma Positioning

METIS offers complete control of glaucoma positioning, allowing surgeons to activate the motorized tilt at the touch of a button for effortless viewing angle adjustment. An innovative adaptation to the binoculars enables smooth, one-handed repositioning with a sterile cover, ensuring a streamlined and efficient workflow during Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) procedures without compromising speed or safety.

High-Resolution 4K Visualization

The METIS features integrated 4K video, delivering superb color, clarity, and detail for all surgical procedures. The 27” touchscreen monitor is ergonomically positioned for optimal workflow, enabling real-time collaboration and easy documentation. This high-resolution visualization enhances the surgical experience and facilitates better communication within the surgical team.

Future-Proof and Modular

The modular structure of METIS allows easy upgrades, such as 3D heads-up displays, providing flexibility for future needs. This adaptability ensures METIS remains a future-proof investment, allowing surgeons to evolve their setup as new advancements become available. The system is designed to grow with the practice, accommodating emerging technologies and surgical techniques.

Extra Benefits for Surgical Specialists

In addition, METIS offers sustainable LED illumination, reducing heat and energy consumption while providing the most efficient light source available. Other features include an assistant microscope for collaborative learning, wide-angle fundus visualization for clear posterior segment views, and the Microscope Imaging and Operation System (MIOS 6) with its simple-to-operate dashboard and intuitive menus.

“Sneak Preview” of the New METIS Microscope

Haag-Streit invites ophthalmic professionals to experience the METIS ophthalmic microscope firsthand at AAO 2024, which will take place October 18–21 in Chicago. Visit us at Booth #4449 for an exclusive sneak preview of this groundbreaking technology.

“Haag-Streit is excited to showcase the METIS microscope, representing the culmination of our commitment to innovation and excellence in ophthalmic surgery,” states Haag-Streit USA CEO Olaf Felske. “We believe METIS will significantly enhance surgical precision, efficiency, and ergonomics, ultimately benefiting both surgeons and patients.”

About Haag-Streit

Haag-Streit is a leading manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic equipment, committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance patient care and support the professional needs of eye care specialists worldwide. With a legacy spanning over 165 years, Haag-Streit continues to set the standard in precision optics and medical technology.

