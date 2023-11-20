H5 Data Centers Announces Next Phase Expansion at its San Antonio Data Center

The Carrier Hotel in Downtown San Antonio is Expanding with New Colocation Space and Increased Power Capacity.





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#colocation—H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of its edge data center located at 100 Taylor Street in downtown San Antonio. The Tier III expansion of turn-key colocation space will enable up to an additional 340 cabinets and up to 1.5 MWs of additional UPS capacity. Five new communications providers have deployed infrastructure at the data center campus in 2023 alone, fueling continued growth of the network-rich ecosystem.

“International carriers, regional Internet service providers and enterprises continue to add to the growing San Antonio interconnection ecosystem,” said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “Given San Antonio’s strategic position along key long haul fiber routes and location in South Texas, our data center is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth, serving the growing demand for colocation space and services in San Antonio and Austin.”

San Antonio Edge Data Center Highlights:

85,000 square-foot carrier hotel

Top point of interconnection in the San Antonio and Austin metropolitan areas

Access to more than 35 communications carriers

San Antonio is one of the safest locations in the U.S. to locate a data center

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading data center operators in the United States with over 3 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 22 data centers in 20 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

