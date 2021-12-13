H5 Data Centers Announces Acquisition of Cincinnati Data Center

925 Dalton Avenue Totals 107,000 Square Feet and is H5 Data Centers’ Second Data Center in Cincinnati.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and carrier hotel provider, today announced the acquisition of 925 Dalton Avenue, a 107,000 square-foot data center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Originally developed by PNC Bank, the purpose-built enterprise data center is a Tier III, concurrently maintainable site located near downtown Cincinnati and less than 15 minutes to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The new Cincinnati property compliments H5 Data Centers’ existing edge data center and carrier hotel in Cincinnati located nearby at 360 Gest St.

925 Dalton is one of the most secure Cincinnati data centers with gated parking, a secure multi-bay loading dock and dual authentication access controls. The property has access to several thousand square feet of office space and boasts access to the area’s leading metro fiber networks and communications providers.

“Ohio is a rapidly-growing data center market,” said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “H5 Data Centers will leverage our existing edge data center and carrier hotel location with the space, power and cooling capacity of 925 Dalton to deliver an exceptional colocation product to the Cincinnati market. We welcome the opportunity to continue to grow Cincinnati’s interconnection community and serve the mission-critical needs of the region’s leading enterprises.”

Cincinnati Data Center Highlights:

107,000 square-foot enterprise data center

2 MWs of newly-installed UPS-backed power

Three (3) existing 2.25 MW generators and dual electrical feeds

Gated property with multi-bay loading dock and first-class data center amenities

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 15 data centers in 14 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

Contacts

H5 Data Centers Media Contact:

Jenna Baker



jenna.baker@h5datacenters.com

(303) 714-7805