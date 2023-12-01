H2O GenAI Day Comes to Singapore, Empowering the Rise of GenAI and Data Science Talent in the Country

H2O.ai to introduce a comprehensive GenAI Masterclass to democratize open source large language models (LLMs) and their applications

Event highlights include:

Fireside chat with Agus Sudjianto, EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo, on Managing Opportunity and Risk of AI GenAI for Social Good with real world examples by Genevieve Richards, Data Scientist , H2O.ai Hands-on GenAI Masterclass on providing a deep understanding of open source LLMs and their applications. Hands-on labs to dive into foundational models, model evaluation, and advanced concepts such as fine-tuning and prompt engineering.

By the end of this training, participants will be able to:

Demonstrate an understanding of GenAI concepts, as well as explore applications to business.

Understand how using open source LLM models empowers companies to fine-tune their own models and also own their prompts and responses.

Demonstrate an awareness of applied concepts such as fine-tuning, prompt engineering, LoRA, and Quantization.

Demonstrate an understanding of evaluating LLMs using metrics such as BLEU, ROUGE, and AI-as-a-judge.

Use H2O LLM Studio to train, deploy and apply guardrails to custom LLMs for business or personal GenAI applications.

Speakers Include:

Sri Ambati, CEO & Founder, H2O.ai

Dr. Agus Sudjianto, EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo

Shivam Bansal, Director of Customer Data Science, Kaggle Grandmaster, H2O.ai

Chun Ming Lee, Senior Principal Data Scientist, Kaggle Grandmaster, H2O.ai

Vishal Sharma, PHD, Lead Data Scientist, H2O.ai

Genevieve Richards, Data Scientist, H2O.ai

Timothy Lam, Enterprise Solutions Engineer, H2O.ai

H2O GenAI Day Singapore is sold out, but session tracks will be made available on-demand following the event. For more information about H2O GenAI Day Singapore, visit https://h2o.ai/events/generative-ai-summit/singapore/.

In the last year, sold-out H2O World events have been held in San Francisco, New York and London and attended by thousands representing over 30 countries and every industry.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

