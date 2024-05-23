H2O.ai Recognized on the First-Ever CRN AI 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the open source leader in Generative AI and machine learning, announced that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the inaugural 2024 AI 100 list in the AI For Cloud category.









This list spotlights vendors at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution with offerings in areas such as cloud, data center and edge, software, analytics, and cybersecurity. The commitment to innovation leadership among the 2024 AI 100 honorees empowers the IT channel to build out their own ground-breaking AI tech stacks as well as create the cutting-edge AI-based solutions customers need.

CRN is launching the AI 100 list at a critical time in the IT market as solution providers are now making the critical investments in their AI portfolios that will drive unprecedented opportunities growth in 2024 and beyond.

Selected by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are recognized for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN on the inaugural AI 100 list in the AI For Cloud category. At H2O.ai, we are committed to driving innovation in Generative AI and machine learning, and this recognition underscores our dedication to empowering the IT channel with cutting-edge AI solutions. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to co-create valuable GenAI applications that enhance productivity and drive success,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder, H2O.ai.



This quote was auto-generated by Enterprise h2oGPTe

“We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward.”

The 2024 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/AI100 beginning April 8, 2024.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva



The Channel Company



kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

H2O.ai



Betty Candel, VP, Marketing



betty.candel@h2o.ai