H2O.ai Recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Developer Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AI cloud leader, H2O.ai, announced it has been named a Visionary in the 20223 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services.

“H2O.ai is excited to be recognized by Gartner to be the only Visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services,” said Sri Ambati, founder & CEO of H2O.ai. “We believe H2O AI Cloud is one of the best autoML and enables organizations to build predictive models and gain insights from their data quickly and easily.

“As a community powered organization, our grassroots movement to democratize AI has led us to build one of the best open source LLM studios. H2O.ai is partnering with some of the world’s largest organizations, generating billions of dollars in value for them, while serving the community with our purpose to use AI for good.”

Gartner defines cloud AI developer services (CAIDS) as cloud-hosted or containerized services that enable software developers who are not data science experts to use artificial intelligence (AI) models via APIs, software development kits (SDKs) or applications. Core capabilities include automated machine learning (autoML), automated data preparation, feature engineering, automated model building and model management. Optional and important complementary capabilities include language and vision services such as sentiment analysis and image generation.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, Jim Scheibmeir, Svetlana Sicular, Arun Batchu, Mike Fang, Van Baker, Frank O’Connor, 22 May 2023. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About H2O.ai

H2O is the leading open source machine learning platform on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products that solve powerful problems. Customers, community, and partners are strategic investors in H2O.ai building a long term vision for using AI for Good.

H2O.ai’s AI Engines of autoML Driverless AI, Hydrogen Torch and Document AI have transformed over 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citi, Wells Fargo, PayPal, Chipotle, GlaxoSmithKline, Bon Secours Mercy Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Unilever. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program regularly supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

Join us on the movement at www.h2o.ai.

