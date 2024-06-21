H2O.ai Named a 2x Visionary by Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

H2O.ai is placed the furthest as a Visionary in “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness in Vision”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the leader in open-source Generative AI and machine learning, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, and the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognized as a Visionary. H2O.ai has been named on both Gartner Magic Quadrants in every consecutive year since the reports were introduced.





Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO of H2O.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition: “We are delighted to be named a Visionary in two Gartner Magic Quadrant reports. We believe this underscores H2O.ai’s unwavering commitment to providing state-of-the-art AI solutions for enterprise customers. Furthermore, our open-weight foundation model and Generative AI platform equip data scientists and businesses with the tools they need to fully leverage Generative AI. Our close collaboration with customers ensures we continuously meet their evolving needs.”

H2O.ai is the only provider in the market to offer both Predictive AI and Generative AI on premise and airgapped, in addition to supporting all cloud environments. In April, H2O Danube2-1.8B was released as an open weight foundation model and soared to first place on the Hugging Face Open LLM Leaderboard for the SLM category of models.

Two million data scientists around the world use H2O open source machine learning and enterprise predictive and generative AI. See what users are saying in more than 100 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™, where H2O.ai has received the highest rating of 5-stars across 70 reviews and has more than 30 reviews with a 4-star rating.

Get your complimentary copy to learn why H2O.ai is recognized by Gartner: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Report.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, Jim Scheibmeir, Svetlana Sicular, Arun Batchu, Mike Fang, Van Baker, Frank O’Connor, 22 May 2023. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning, Peter Krensky, Carlie Idoine, Shubhangi Vashisth, Erick Brethenoux, Afraz Jaffri, Farhan Choudhary, 22 May 2023.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

Contacts

H2O.ai



Betty Candel, VP, Marketing



betty.candel@h2o.ai