H2O.ai Launches Generative AI Capabilities as Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace

Today, three H2O ML and GenAI Bundles are now available for Snowflake users–making LLM capabilities more accessible for enterprises to gain insights from their data.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit ‘24, that it has launched native H2O ML and Generative AI Apps in Snowflake Marketplace. H2O.ai’s Snowflake Native Apps provides seamless integrated workflows, natively within joint customers’ Snowflake accounts.





“This is a big step in making AI accessible to everyone,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder of H2O.ai. “By embedding our Predictive and GenAI apps into Snowflake’s ecosystem, we’re helping organizations get powerful insights from large language models right within their Snowflake accounts. Now, Snowflake users can easily launch and securely use H2O.ai directly from the Snowflake Marketplace. It’s all about bringing AI power directly to the people.”

H2O.ai and Snowflake are working together to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock the value of their data. Today, three H2O ML and GenAI Bundles are now available for Snowflake users: H2O Predictive Modeling Starter Pack, H2O GenAI LLM Starter Pack, and H2O Machine Learning Starter Pack.

Key features of H2O.ai’s native applications within Snowflake Marketplace include:

Seamless Integration: Users can leverage GenAI models directly within Snowflake Native Applications, eliminating the need for complex integrations or technical expertise.

Users can leverage GenAI models directly within Snowflake Native Applications, eliminating the need for complex integrations or technical expertise. Data Enrichment: GenAI applications enhance data by automatically generating new columns based on advanced calculations, enriching insights and driving informed decision-making.

GenAI applications enhance data by automatically generating new columns based on advanced calculations, enriching insights and driving informed decision-making. Predictive AI: Combined with traditional predictive models, GenAI capabilities enable sophisticated question answering and content generation based on existing data stores.

“With the Snowflake Native App Framework and its new support for Snowpark Container Services, partners like H2O.ai can bring their complex applications directly to customers, running directly on their secure and governed data inside Snowflake,” said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “This means partners can deliver valuable capabilities like enriching data and deriving insights quickly, securely, and powerfully to customers in the Data Cloud.”

As a Snowflake Native Apps, H2O.ai enables customers to answer questions and derive insights based on data within their Snowflake account where their data already resides.

“Integrating Driverless AI and eScorer within Snowflake’s cutting-edge container services and native apps has revolutionized our approach to data analytics. Collaborating closely with H2O.ai, our valued partner rather than just a vendor, we’ve witnessed the power of bringing intelligence to the data, rather than the traditional approach of moving data to intelligence. This shift has not only enhanced efficiency and performance but has also opened doors to a realm of advanced analytics possibilities. Together, we’re not merely implementing solutions but co-creating transformative strategies that drive our business forward. This deep-seated partnership ensures that we harness the full potential of H2O’s technologies to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving landscape of data analytics.”

— Jeffrey Vagg, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, North American Bancard (NAB)

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services (integration in private preview), developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers’ Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement.

To learn more about H2O.ai Generative AI native apps, please visit:

H2O Predictive Modeling Starter Pack (Starter Kit 1)



H2O Driverless AI and the eScorer in a SPCS bundle to train and deploy models

H2O GenAI LLM Starter Pack (Starter Kit 2)



h2oGPT with LLM Studio to tune and use LLM models in SPCS

H2O Machine Learning Starter Pack (Starter Kit 3)



H2O-3 and eScorer to train and deploy classical machine learning models in SPCS

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species. H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

Contacts

H2O.ai



Betty Candel, VP, Marketing



betty.candel@h2o.ai