H2O.ai Kicks Off Inaugural Open Source GenAI World Event in San Francisco with the Winning Kaggle LLM Team and SF’s Largest Gathering of AI Grandmasters

SF’s largest gathering of Kaggle Grandmasters brings in 1000+ GenAI users to the biggest GenAI open source event

Speakers from Wells Fargo, Citi, ADT, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and a leading CPG company to discuss AI Transformation with H2O.ai and a look ahead on what’s next with Generative AI

H2O.ai, the open source leader in Generative AI and machine learning, is responding to the overwhelming community and customer interest in bringing H2O World back to the Bay Area. This year's gathering is the first in a series of GenAI World events that will showcase insights and advancements to further democratize GenAI.









Event highlights and announcements:

Live demonstrations and booths on H2O GenAI App Store and Enterprise h2oGPTe built with the world’s best Retrieval Augmented Generative AI (RAG). These innovations come only 6 months after the company first announced its fully open source GenAI products, h2oGPT and LLM Studio (a no-code development framework). Customer talks from Wells Fargo, Citi, ADT, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and one of the largest CPG companies in the world discussing topics ranging from the future of GenAI to leveraging large language models (LLM) to create personal bots. Hands-on workshop to teach users how to make their own GPTs using H2O LLM Studio to fine tune, prompt tune, evaluate, and apply guardrails in making safe GenAI apps. The first place team of the 2023 Kaggle LLM Science competition, Philipp Singer (KGM rank #1), Pascal Pfeiffer (KGM rank #4), and Yauhen Babakhin, will share never-before-told strategies on how they aced the Kaggle LLM Science Exam. Live book signings with Stanford professors, Rob Tibshirani and Trevor Hastie, on their latest releases: “ The Elements of Statistical Learning: Data Mining, Inference, and Prediction, 2nd Edition” and “ An Introduction to Statistical Learning: with Applications in Python.”

Speakers Include:

Dr. Agus Sudjianto, EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo

Murli Buluswar, Head of Analytics, US Personal Bank, Citi

Helena Fopiano, Director, Customer Strategy and Analytic, ADT

Head of Analytics Hub, large CPG company

Luiz Pizzato, Executive Manager AI Labs, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Patrick Hall, Professor for AI Risk at The George Washington University

Kaggle Grandmaster Panel with top Kaggle Grandmasters including the first and fourth ranked KGMs in the world.

H2O Open Source GenAI World is sold out, but sign-up for the waitlist is available or join via livestream at Eventbrite.

In the last year, sold-out H2O World events have been held in New York, London and San Francisco and attended by thousands representing over 30 countries and every industry.

For more information about H2O GenAI World, visit https://h2o.ai/events/generative-ai-summit/.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

