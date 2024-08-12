H2O.ai Headlining Ai4 2024 Conference with New Open-weight SLM and AI Safety Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the open-source leader in generative AI and machine learning, is excited to showcase its new product announcements at the Ai4 2024 Conference at the MGM Grand Convention Center from August 12-14, 2024.





Attendees are invited to visit H2O.ai at booth #501 to see product demos of its newly released open-weight small language model (SLM) and its new AI Safety capabilities with H2O Eval Studio.

Product Launches: H2O Danube3 and H2O Eval Studio

H2O.ai is proud to announce the launch of two new releases:

H2O Danube3 Release: This latest series of small language models surpasses industry giants like Apple and rivals Microsoft in the 10-shot HellaSwag benchmark, setting new standards for performance, reliability, and security for AI applications. The H2O Danube series are not just high-performing, but also economically efficient and easily deployable on edge devices, making them perfect for enterprise and offline applications.

H2O Eval Studio: A comprehensive and user-friendly platform that seamlessly integrates LLMs and RAG evaluation techniques to enhance quality, identify potential risks, and streamline decision-making related to LLMs, RAGs, and products built on top of them. Eval Studio enables users to automate the evaluation process using a curated set of customizable evaluators and test suites, achieving accurate and consistent results even in fully air-gapped environments. Users can monitor and analyze performance and potential issues through interactive dashboards, analytical reports, and easy-to-use APIs.

Key features:

Evaluation Automation: Automate tasks such as continuous LLM/RAG evaluations, risk assessment, and performance analysis using interactive dashboards, reports, and APIs.

Enhanced Trustworthiness: Mitigate hallucinations, fairness bias, and boost safety, privacy, and faithfulness in your LLM or RAG applications with curated evaluation techniques and tests.

Enterprise-Ready: Perform online or offline evaluations on your LLM/RAG system in a scalable, completely air-gapped environment.

Featured Speakers and Sessions

H2O.ai’s presence at Ai4 2024 is marked by sessions from two of its visionary leaders:

Keynote by Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder of H2O.ai, on “Democratizing LLMs for The People with Open Source ” on August 14, 9:35-9:55am

Agus Sudjianto, Senior Vice President, Risk and Technology for Enterprise at H2O.ai, formerly at Wells Fargo, on “Developing and Validating High Risk Applications” on August 13, 12:00-12:20pm

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open-source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

