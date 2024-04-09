H2O.ai Emerges as a Leader in Computer Vision Tools, Q1 2024 Analyst Report

This announcement was generated by Enterprise h2oGPTe with editing by Forrester.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the AI Cloud leader, is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Computer Vision Tools, Q1 2024. We believe this prestigious evaluation by Forrester Research, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, underscores H2O.ai’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the rapidly evolving field of computer vision (CV).





In a comprehensive analysis of computer vision tools, Forrester assessed 12 vendors that possess enterprise-class CV platforms and a significant presence in the market. H2O.ai received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including data and model testing, innovation, partner ecosystem, adoption, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

Since its inception in 2012, H2O.ai has consistently been at the forefront of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the first year of Forrester’s Wave for Computer Vision Tools,” said Sri Ambati, founder and CEO of H2O.ai. “For us, this acknowledgement is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of empowering organizations with state-of-the-art AI solutions that drive real-world impact. H2O.ai’s cutting-edge computer vision capabilities are part of a broader suite of AI tools that enable businesses to transform vast amounts of visual data into actionable insights.”

The Forrester Wave report and the in-depth Forrester Evaluation Overview details how the company’s products were evaluated across various criteria including:

Data management

Model development

Data and model testing

Model inference

Architecture

Complementary functionalities

To help organizations understand the value H2O.ai brings to the table, a complimentary copy of the Forrester report is available. This report offers a wealth of knowledge for businesses looking to leverage the power of computer vision and AI to stay ahead in their respective industries.

For more information about H2O.ai and to download your complimentary report, please visit https://h2o.ai/platform/Forrester/

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

