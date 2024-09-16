H.I.G. Realty Invests in Ziegert Group GmbH in Germany

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Assets–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in Ziegert Group GmbH (“Ziegert Group” or the “Group”), a fully integrated German real estate platform with a long-standing presence in the Berlin and Leipzig markets. Proceeds will be primarily used to finance existing projects and strategic acquisitions.









Headquartered in Berlin, the Group currently manages over 100 prime, standing assets and a development portfolio of approximately 1,500 centrally located residential and commercial units in Berlin. Since its inception in 1985, the Group has successfully sold more than 20,000 residential units as a brokerage and later as a principal investor.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: “We believe that certain segments of the German residential market are at an inflection point and are offering attractive investment opportunities. We are excited to partner with Ziegert Group and its strong management team to invest in value-add opportunities in the German residential market.”

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, said: “The Berlin residential market continues to be a focal point for our European strategy, anchored by positive long-term fundamentals and an acute housing shortage. Through this transaction, we aim to actively support the future development of Ziegert Group, a household name in the Berlin and Leipzig residential markets, with a deep-rooted presence spanning many decades.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

