H.I.G. Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire CGH Group

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CGH Group S.A. (“CGH” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of large, engineered storage tanks and tank accessories in EMEA. The transaction is subject to clearance by antitrust authorities.





CGH was established in the mid-1990s and is headquartered in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The Company applies a fully automated production process of environmentally friendly storage tanks for flammable and hazardous liquids, water, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as tanks for a wide array of industrial applications serving current energy infrastructures. CGH recently developed high-pressure tank systems to support the transition towards renewables with their decarbonized and decentralized setting. CGH’s core engineering and production hub as well as its sales office for the CEE region operate out of Poland. CGH’s sales offices in Denmark and Belgium cover markets in Scandinavia, Benelux, and France as well as the international markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Krzysztof Jańczak, Chief Executive Officer of CGH, commented: “With H.I.G., we have found a perfect partner to support our growth plans which include further geographical expansion and product extension, accompanied by building out our production capacities. Going forward, we will continue to serve our trusted customers in the best way possible and provide them with tailored tanks and storage systems needed for the European energy transition towards a decarbonized and more decentralized energy supply. The partnership with H.I.G. will benefit our customers and employees and we very much look forward to working together with H.I.G. to keep building our success story.”

Holger Kleingarn, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, added: “We are impressed by CGH’s engineering and production capabilities, allowing CGH to deliver high-quality tanks, tailored to the needs of its customers at competitive prices. CGH is well-suited to benefit from the build-up of Europe’s renewable energy infrastructure. We very much look forward to working with CGH’s CEO Krzysztof Jańczak and his management team to further facilitate CGH’s remarkable growth path, organically and with selective add-on acquisitions.”

About CGH Group

CGH is a leading manufacturer of large, engineered storage tanks and tank accessories in EMEA. Based in Bydgoszcz, Poland, the Company also operates sales and distribution offices in Denmark and Belgium as well as an additional production location in South Africa. The Company applies a fully automated production process of environmentally friendly storage tanks for flammable and hazardous liquids, water, or LPG, as well as tanks for a vast variety of industrial applications. Recently, CGH developed a range of high-pressure tank systems to support the European energy transition towards renewable energies and energy decarbonization. For more information, visit cgh.com.pl/en/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

