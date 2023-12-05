H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Mainline

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.” or the “Firm”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Mainline Information Systems (“Mainline” or the “Company”), a leading IT solutions provider. Mainline’s management team, headed by CEO Jeff Dobbelaere, will continue to lead the Company.





Headquartered in Tallahassee, FL, and with revenues in excess of $1 billion, Mainline is a leading, diversified IT solutions provider serving the infrastructure needs of blue-chip enterprises. Founded in 1989, the Company designs and implements custom IT solutions for enterprises and provides associated professional and managed services. Mainline has leveraged its technical data center expertise, diverse partner network, and consultative customer-centric approach to become a leading provider of enterprise server, hybrid cloud, cyber storage, and network & security solutions.

“Over the past 30 years, Mainline has developed strong and enduring relationships by providing our customers with some of their most complex and mission critical infrastructure solutions. Mainline has become a clear industry leader and is incredibly well positioned to continue to drive business outcomes for our clients as the technology landscape evolves,” said Jeff Dobbelaere. “I am very excited to partner with H.I.G. and look forward to investing in the significant growth opportunities which can take the company to new heights.”

Aaron Tolson, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, “Mainline’s technical expertise, its status as a trusted advisor for its customers, and the value it brings to its Original Equipment Manufacturer partners are unmatched in the IT industry. We have been very impressed by what Jeff, and the rest of the management team have built and look forward to helping the Company further accelerate its significant growth potential through organic initiatives and acquisitions.”

H.I.G. was advised by Guggenheim Securities LLC, UBS, and Latham & Watkins LLP. The Company was advised by Highlander Advisors and King & Spalding.

About Mainline

Headquartered in Tallahassee, FL, Mainline is a leading ITSP that offers high-value, customized IT solutions to blue chip enterprises. Founded in 1989, Mainline’s differentiated solution offerings are wrapped in unique value-added products and services that support mission-critical IT infrastructure, applications, and data assets. For more information, visit www.mainline.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Stamford in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Luxembourg, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

