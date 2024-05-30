Gurucul Showcases REVEAL, its AI-powered Unified Security Analytics Platform and the Only Cost-Optimized Next-Gen SIEM, at InfoSecurity Europe 2024

Next-Gen SIEM provides full data visibility and maximum searchability along with real-time threat detection and response with a guaranteed cost savings of 50% or more.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, a leader in security analytics, today announced it will showcase its AI-powered Unified Security Analytics platform at InfoSecurity Europe, Stand D171 from 4-6 June, 2024 at ExCeL London. Gurucul, a pioneer of UEBA and Identity Analytics, continues its legacy of innovation with the recent launch of REVEAL, a platform that tackles data volume and management challenges while providing high fidelity threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). REVEAL features the combined capabilities of Data Optimizer, Next Generation SIEM, and Federated Search, which enable cost-savings, high-fidelity TDIR for external and Insider Threats, at a 50% cost savings – regardless of data type, volume and residency.





Security teams struggle to cost-effectively manage the massive data volumes spread across IT estates and geographic locations that fuel high-fidelity threat detection and response. Centralizing data is expensive, and third-party tools add risk and visibility gaps for effective detection and compliance. Gurucul’s Next-Generation SIEM, just named the most Visionary for the second consecutive year, and a Visionary for the third consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, solves these challenges. It tackles data sprawl with unified data collection and forwarding, and enables decentralized data searchability while providing robust TDIR. This unique approach reduces costs while offering unmatched visibility.

“Gurucul is helping organizations extract maximum value from their technology investment by offering the first of its kind platform that provides a unified data fabric, intelligent data optimization, maximum searchability, real-time TDIR, and complete compliance coverage at a guaranteed cost savings,” said Phil Close, VP of Europe, Gurucul. “Our legacy of innovation is even more pertinent today, given the recent SIEM vendor merger announcements. And because innovation typically suffers as companies sort through how to combine disparate technology platforms, roadmaps, service teams, and more. Amid the chaos, Gurucul’s message is clear – don’t wait to learn the fate of your SIEM. Take control and choose a solution that offers the only unified, natively built, and self-sustaining platform available today. Gurucul makes migration easy and saves you money.”

Some of the new and differentiated REVEAL platform feature include:

Native data optimization, which grants organizations precise control over security data. This feature enables filtering, normalization, and enrichment of data, followed by routing to designated destinations such as data lakes, SIEMs, or low-cost cold storage. It comes with out-of-the-box content for intelligent data reduction to ensure the right data is sent to the SIEM for analysis. 100% of data is retained and searchable in the platform.

which grants organizations precise control over security data. This feature enables filtering, normalization, and enrichment of data, followed by routing to designated destinations such as data lakes, SIEMs, or low-cost cold storage. It comes with out-of-the-box content for intelligent data reduction to ensure the right data is sent to the SIEM for analysis. 100% of data is retained and searchable in the platform. Federated search, which empowers analysts to execute queries from a unified console, spanning all data sources including data lakes, cloud object storage, databases, identity systems, threat intelligence sources, and even other SIEMs like Splunk. This eliminates the expenses associated with duplicate data and transfers. It allows data to remain in its necessary location while remaining searchable regardless of its whereabouts.

which empowers analysts to execute queries from a unified console, spanning all data sources including data lakes, object storage, databases, identity systems, threat intelligence sources, and even other SIEMs like Splunk. This eliminates the expenses associated with duplicate data and transfers. It allows data to remain in its necessary location while remaining searchable regardless of its whereabouts. Data lake and complete searchability at no additional cost for filtered or non-critical data not going into the SIEM.

for filtered or non-critical data not going into the SIEM. Maximum searchability and elimination of hydration costs. All data – filtered and unfiltered – is searchable from a single console for the entire data retention period.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a security analytics company founded in data science that delivers radical clarity about cyber risk. Our REVEAL platform analyzes enterprise data at scale using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Instead of useless alerts, you get real-time, actionable information about true threats and their associated risk. The platform is open, flexible, cloud native and cost optimized. Organizations can save 50% or more while achieving complete data control, visibility, searchability, and analytics within a single console. Industry analysts have recognized our platform as the most Visionary and as an Overall leader in product, market and innovation. Our solutions are used by Global 1000 enterprises and government agencies to minimize their cybersecurity risk. To learn more, visit Gurucul.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

