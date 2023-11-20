Gurucul Security Analytics and Operations Platform Honored with 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award

Company’s cloud-native unified and modular platform recognized for its ability to provide a next-gen Security Operations Center platform with the vital addition of Identity Threat Detection and Response

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gurucul—Gurucul, the leader in Next-Gen SIEM, XDR, UEBA and Identity & Access Analytics, today announced that Gurucul Security Analytics and Operations Platform has been named the winner of a Platinum 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today. It was recognized for its ability to automate and accelerate data collection, event and alert correlation, detection triage, investigation, and response to targeted attacks. The Gurucul platform combines threat intelligence with an enterprise-class risk engine that drastically reduces mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR). Gurucul’s platform can also support the most complex deployments including on-premises, hybrid, and cloud (SaaS, private, GovCloud, and multi-cloud including multi-tenancy), addressing the needs of today’s modern enterprise and managed detection and response (MDR) providers.





American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. It is designed to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness (Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders), as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies, as they work to keep our nation secure.

“With an increase in attacks around phishing, social engineering, credential theft, and ransomware, it is more important than ever to go beyond current security solutions that are overly concerned with endpoints, and instead focus on securing identities attached to multiple entities and devices,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “As organizations continue to transform their SOC to support multi-cloud deployments and more, they are looking for an end-to-end solution to help them identify and confirm an entire attack campaign more rapidly. We’re honored to be recognized by the ASTORS once again for this prestigious award, and named amongst an incredible lineup of innovative companies and individuals.”

The Gurucul Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides a unique set of core capabilities that goes beyond current Next-Gen SIEM and XDR solutions and are critical in improving security operations effectiveness, including:

Deployment Options – On-premises, hybrid, cloud (including SaaS, private, GovCloud, and multi-cloud).

– On-premises, hybrid, cloud (including SaaS, private, GovCloud, and multi-cloud). Multi-Cloud Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response – Real-time data ingestion, correlation, analytics, detection, and risk driven response across multiple clouds.

– Real-time data ingestion, correlation, analytics, detection, and risk driven response across multiple clouds. Automated Data Pipeline – An Automated Data Interpretation Engine to ingest structured and unstructured data from any source.

– An Automated Data Interpretation Engine to ingest structured and unstructured data from any source. Gurucul STUDIOTM – Advanced and fully customizable analytics that include transparent machine learning models to accommodate custom use cases.

– Advanced and fully customizable analytics that include transparent models to accommodate custom use cases. Enterprise-Class Risk Engine – All-encompassing analytics-driven risk scoring to accelerate investigation with high-fidelity alerts and automated responses.

– All-encompassing analytics-driven risk scoring to accelerate investigation with high-fidelity alerts and automated responses. Threat Intel & Content – The largest library of threat models, MITRE ATT&CK coverage, and curated threat intelligence powered by Gurucul Threat Labs™.

– The largest library of threat models, MITRE ATT&CK coverage, and curated threat intelligence powered by Gurucul Threat Labs™. Gurucul MinerTM – Contextual raw and normalized search across all data silos.

– Contextual raw and normalized search across all data silos. Risk Driven Security Control Automation – Out of the box case management, playbooks, workflows, and downstream integrations with the ability to customize.

– Out of the box case management, playbooks, workflows, and integrations with the ability to customize. Identity Threat Detection and Response – Identity-centric context across enterprise and multi-cloud environments, reduced identity and access threat plane, and automated threat detection early in the kill chain.

“ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said AST’s Editorial Director Tammy Waitt.

