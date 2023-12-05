Gurucul Recognized as a One to Watch in Snowflake’s Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

Powered by Snowflake, Gurucul helps joint customers protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, the most visionary Next-Gen SIEM provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a One to Watch in the inaugural report, The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications, executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake identified five technology categories that security teams may consider when building their cybersecurity strategy by analyzing usage patterns of all Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications as of July 2023. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features. The five categories include:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Cloud Security

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Data Enrichment

Emerging Segments

Focusing on companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network or are Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of the categories that security teams need to be successful in protecting their organizations. This report highlights technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The Emerging Segments category only showcases “leaders” due to early adoption. Snowflake’s report details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to achieve holistic visibility, drive data-driven decisions, and enable automation.

“The challenges facing security teams require new approaches and solutions with an emphasis on AI-enabled threat detection and response,” said Mario Duarte, Vice President of Security at Snowflake. “We consider Gurucul one to watch in the SIEM category, with Snowflake playing a foundational role in how they transform and empower the SOC with a Next-Gen SIEM platform that leverages advanced machine learning analytics and AI capabilities.”

Gurucul was identified in Snowflake’s report as “One to Watch” in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) category.

“Being recognized as a One to Watch in Snowflake’s inaugural cybersecurity report is a testament to the value Gurucul delivers to our joint customers, which empowers them to find and eradicate real threats before damage is done,” said Sanjay Raja, VP of Product Marketing and Solutions at Gurucul. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to deliver AI-powered Next-Gen SIEM capabilities to equip our customers to achieve their security, visibility and automation goals.”

Click here to read The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications report.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with Next Generation SIEM, Open XDR, UEBA, and Identity and Access Analytics in one unified platform. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance, and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

