Gurucul Named Most Innovative Security Company of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards

Company’s artificial intelligence capabilities within Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM recognized for dramatically reducing operations expenses and improving efficiency of Threat Detection and Response programs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, the leader in Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA, XDR and Identity & Access Analytics, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Gurucul a winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for Most Innovative Security Company in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

“Security teams today are faced with numerous challenges related to monitoring, detecting, and responding to threats. Artificial intelligence can help streamline the challenges associated with lack of visibility, threat prioritization, overwhelming false positives or negatives, and more,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “But unfortunately, most vendors just deliver rule-based analysis. Gurucul takes a different approach by ingesting all data, applying unsupervised learning models to create a baseline of the typical activities and user and entity behaviors, then overlaying a sophisticated risk engine to prioritize alerts. With more than 2,500 customizable models, our AI is the most powerful SIEM market, and we’re excited to be recognized by the Globees for our work.”

Gurucul takes a unique approach to AI, with its Security Analytics and Operations platform within Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM. Using AI and machine learning (ML) the platform learns from all input data, analyzes the information, and prioritizes the findings according to the risk posed to a customer’s specific organization. Gurucul’s platform incorporates a sophisticated risk engine that looks at all the alerts and then applies a risk score based on the entire corpus of analytics and findings from each specific environment to prioritize response actions. This cuts down on noise and directs mitigation efforts to the most important issues.

These capabilities allow Gurucul to drastically reduce overall operational expenses while improving the efficiency of Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) programs. That includes supporting more data ingestion (while eliminating licensing costs and storage limitations), heavy customization for new data sources, the reduction of threat detection time from weeks or months to minutes or hours, the automation of task and prioritization for remediation actions, and more.

Gurucul’s products are recognized for dramatically improving SOC efficiency, reducing threat detection time, decreasing manual effort through automation, and delivering the most comprehensive analytics for automated detection and targeted threat response. Gurucul was also named a visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management and ranked in the Top 3 for all SIEM Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SIEM.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I along with my team are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success.”

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with a Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, Open XDR and Identity & Access Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

