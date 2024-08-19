Güntner Launches New Future-Proof aicore™ Product Range

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Güntner, a global leader in refrigeration and heat exchange technology, today announced the launch of aicore™, its new future-proof product range of data-driven controllers and solutions. As part of Güntner’s ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence and sustainability, the company is embarking on this transformative journey to deliver a more advanced and comprehensive heat exchange solution to its customers.









The new product suite leverages a versatile data-driven strategy to optimize energy efficiency, enhance system reliability and provide analysis and monitoring. The name (pronounced “i-core”) brings together the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ‘core’, which reflects the central nervous system or ‘core’ of these products. With the launch of this new offering, Güntner will transition the name of its current products – GMMnext, GHMnext, and GSC next – to aicore™. This rebranding represents the culmination of extensive research, development, and strategic planning.

“This product evolution embodies the essence of our brand promise: Always a solution ahead,” said Joerg Koecher, Güntner’s Chief Digital Officer & Head of IoT Controls Solutions. “Our aicore™ solutions signify a robust and forward-thinking product strategy, integrating all Güntner products to provide our customers with a holistic and enhanced experience.”

“It’s not just about visualizing and collecting data – the real value comes from leveraging that data,” said Zachary Wernlund, Güntner’s Smart Solutions Manager. “By integrating advanced data processing techniques into our control systems and applying predictive maintenance algorithms, we can utilize data from all our units around the world to drive significant improvements.”

All of the new aicoreTM controllers (air, hydro and fusion) are completely backwards compatible with existing customer applications, and simply need to be installed to replace the older controller models. This allows for all previously installed equipment to gain the advantages of the latest developments in the new aicoreTM range. Existing orders will automatically be upgraded to the state-of-the-art aicoreTM product range.

aicore™ air (formerly GMMnext)

The future of controllers for Güntner, with the core functionality of providing cooling to the water/glycol or refrigerant medium by synchronously ramping Electronically Commutated (EC) fans. Combined with advanced features around precision cooling and proactive maintenance this guarantees the most exact and reliable energy efficient control to maintain the desired outlet temperature or inlet pressure for coolers and condensers.

aicore™ hydro (formerly GHMnext)

aicore™ hydro is primarily used as a replacement to provide the latest technology for installed existing equipment that already uses the GHMpad. It features Güntner’s hydroBLU technology including freeze protection, hygenic drain and automatic cleaning features to maintain optimal operation.

aicore™ fusion

The one stop complete solution for EC fans and hydroBLU adiabatic operation incorporating the high efficiency energy management of the aicore™ air and merging Güntner’s proprietary exact water algorithm for the most optimal and minimized water usage, based on customers’ applications. Combining these two flagship control algorithms provides a complete energy and water resource solution, focused on delivery energy and water savings throughout the product life cycle.

aicore™ cloud

The comprehensive aicore™ product line can be integrated with Güntner’s advanced IoT and analytics platform, aicore™ cloud, providing a 360-degree view of operation and conditions with real-time insights for optimization and reliability. This platform analyzes data across a wide range of applications to enable flexible monitoring and system optimization. Additionally, the user-friendly interface offers a complete view of equipment health and operation, making it easy to integrate external data for sharing information to other systems.

“Through continuous data collection and analytics combined with the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning, aicoreTM optimizes resource consumption, reduces maintenance efforts and lowers operating costs,” said Joerg Koecher, Güntner’s Chief Digital Officer and Head of IoT Controls Solutions. “In light of the growing challenges posed by a shortage of qualified skilled workers, aicoreTM offers a future-proof solution to meet these ongoing needs. These capabilities will be crucial for the overall success of our customers, contractors and end-users.”

For more information about aicore™, visit https://guntner.com/en-us/products/controls-iot.

About Güntner

Güntner is a world-leading company in the manufacture of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment components. With more than 4,000 employees, offices in over 50 countries, and six manufacturing plants across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, the company shows a strong presence in all markets. Decades of experience in the industry and the consistent integration of the latest technologies and research findings ensure the high-quality standard of Güntner solutions. From fresh food and comfortable indoor temperatures in office buildings to data center solutions and energy production ­– Güntner plays an essential part in our daily lives.

