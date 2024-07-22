Guild Mortgage Launches Custom AI System, Streamlining Tasks and Improving Efficiency

GuildGPT is a customized AI assistant that helps employees instantly search Guild’s knowledge database

Saves time for loan officers and helps them better understand Guild products and guidelines

Helped answer more than 20,000 questions for employees since its recent launch

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guild Mortgage, a leading national independent mortgage lender, recently added a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) System – GuildGPT – to its growing list of emerging technology tools. Built in-house and customized for Guild employees, this new tool is changing the way the company’s mortgage professionals help deliver the promise of home.





Integrated into Guild’s vast knowledge database, team members can easily access the AI assistant for instant delivery of customized information on company products, guidelines and product-related questions. By streamlining this process, loan officers can free up valuable time in their day and better serve their partners and customers faster.

“ When you consider that Guild partners with more than 25 different investors and offers more than 500 distinct loan programs, you can imagine how long it could take Loan Officers to find the exact guideline they need,” said Gemma Currier, senior vice president, Corporate Strategic Initiatives for Guild Mortgage. “ With GuildGPT, our team members are able to ask plain language questions and have the answer delivered within seconds, increasing the speed at which they can respond to their customers and partners.”

Since its launch in June, nearly 2,000 of Guild’s employees have already taken advantage of the time-saving tool and it has helped answer more than 20,000 questions asked by team members. Feedback from employees has been overwhelmingly positive with many saying that GuildGPT has become “ vital to improving how they are able to do business.”

“ AI is now a part of our everyday lives, and we knew we could leverage this technology to make simple tasks quicker and easier for our teams,” said Scott Long, vice president of Data Services and Emerging Technologies. “ This is only the start of GuildGPT, we plan to continue to grow this tool, and others, to add functionality and streamline processes to serve our employees and our customers.”

About Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), was founded in 1960 and is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of home ownership in neighborhoods and communities across 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. For more information visit Guild Mortgage.com

