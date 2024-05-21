Guidewire to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that management is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. PT) in Chicago, Illinois.





A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available under the “Webcasts and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

