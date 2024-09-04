Guidewire to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that management is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024 at 1:45 p.m. ET (10:45 a.m. PT) in New York.





A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available under the “Webcasts and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence (AI), Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,600+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

