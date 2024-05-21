Guidewire to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on June 4, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024 after market close on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.





What: Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Live Call: (877) 704-4453, Domestic (201) 389-0920, International Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13745798, Domestic (412) 317-6671, Passcode 13745798, International Webcast: https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay) The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes



Guidewire



+1 (650) 356-4921



ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:

Diana Stott



Guidewire



+1 (650) 781-9955



dstott@guidewire.com