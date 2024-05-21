Home Business Wire Guidewire to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on June...
Guidewire to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on June 4, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024 after market close on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.


What:

 

 Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

 Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time:

 

 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

 

 (877) 704-4453, Domestic

 

 

 (201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

 

 (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13745798, Domestic

 

 

 (412) 317-6671, Passcode 13745798, International

Webcast:

 https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Alex Hughes

Guidewire

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:
Diana Stott

Guidewire

+1 (650) 781-9955

dstott@guidewire.com

