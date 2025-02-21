Guidewire to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025 after market close on Thursday, March 6, 2025. On that day, management will host an audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the public through the Investor Relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com/. A replay of the event will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event and archived for a period of three months.

What: Guidewire Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Dial-In: (669) 444-9171 Meeting ID: 932 2061 2395 Webcast: https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Guidewire

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:

Melissa Cobb

Guidewire

+1 (650) 464-1177

mcobb@guidewire.com