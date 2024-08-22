Guidewire to Announce Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on September 5, 2024

Home Business Wire Guidewire to Announce Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on...
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year-end periods ended July 31, 2024 after market close on Thursday, September 5, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.


What:

Guidewire Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13748399, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13748399, International

Webcast:

https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Alex Hughes

Guidewire

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Cobb

Guidewire

+1 (650) 464-1177

mcobb@guidewire.com

