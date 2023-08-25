Home Business Wire Guidewire to Announce Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

Guidewire to Announce Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on September 7, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year-end periods ended July 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, September 7, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.


What:

Guidewire Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13740833, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13740833, International

Webcast:

https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, machine learning, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Alex Hughes

Guidewire

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:
Diana Stott

Guidewire

+1 (650) 781-9955

dstott@guidewire.com

Articoli correlati

 Myomo Receives Medicare Part B Reimbursement for First MyoPro® Claims

Business Wire Business Wire -
 Appropriate payment amounts received on two MyoPro claims; Additional claims are under review while CMS rulemaking to re-classify the...
Continua a leggere

Toast Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present...
Continua a leggere

Affirm Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php