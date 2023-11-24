Guidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on December 7, 2023

Home Business Wire Guidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on December...
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, December 7, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.


What:

 

Guidewire First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time:

 

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

 

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

 

 

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

 

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13742810, Domestic

 

 

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13742810, International

Webcast:

 

https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Guidewire

+1 (650) 356-4921

ir@guidewire.com

Media Contact:
Diana Stott

Guidewire

+1 (650) 781-9955

dstott@guidewire.com

