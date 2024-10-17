Guidewire Recognized as a Leader in the Inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America for Guidewire InsuranceSuite

Guidewire (InsuranceSuite) placed highest for its ability to execute and furthest on completeness of vision; Guidewire (InsuranceNow) is identified as a Challenger

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #Gartner–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Guidewire (InsuranceSuite) has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America. Guidewire (InsuranceSuite) was positioned highest on the ability to execute and furthest on completeness of vision axes.









This is the first year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms for North America. The Gartner report evaluated Guidewire among 14 vendors in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance space. Read the full report.

“The SaaS adoption trend is strongest for P&C core platforms in North America. Vendors in this market have breached the SaaS inflection point, with 65% of all production deployments now on vendors’ cloud offerings showing increased maturity in the market,” Gartner wrote.

Insurers require transformative, business-critical systems to help them meet rapidly evolving market challenges. Gartner wrote, “Buyers need to select platforms to meet current needs, as well as ensure that the vendor and the platform offer the necessary viability and agility to meet the future needs of the enterprise, such as intelligent core applications.”

“We are honored that Guidewire (InsuranceSuite) has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Core Insurance Platforms,” said Brian Desmond, Chief Marketing Officer at Guidewire. “We believe this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and customer success, and highlights the critical role cloud innovation plays in delivering the speed, flexibility, and scalability insurers need to drive growth and competitiveness.”

Guidewire’s recent momentum with InsuranceSuite includes the delivery of:

Advanced Product Designer, a business-friendly Guidewire PolicyCenter tool enabling insurers to launch and update products quickly.

enabling insurers to launch and update products quickly. Guidewire Data Platform, the industry’s most complete P&C insurance-focused data platform providing data access, curation, and insights customers need to grow efficiently.

Jutro Digital Platform, the first digital experience platform for P&C insurers enabling them to create unique experiences for any user, line of business, and distribution channel.

Autopilot Workflow Service, a cloud service to orchestrate process automation to increase efficiency and improve customer, broker, and adjuster experiences.

Analytics Manager, a cloud service enabling insurers to embed insights from analytics models into insurance workflows using codeless configuration.

More than 130 Guidewire (InsuranceSuite) customers have selected Guidewire Cloud.

Guidewire (InsuranceNow) has been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America.

As an insurance core platform, InsuranceNow is purpose-built for regional and super-regional P&C insurers and managing general agents in the U.S. As an all-in-one core platform, it enables insurers to quickly launch products and deliver value to producers, brokers and customers. Guidewire’s recent momentum with InsuranceNow includes:

InsuranceNow on Guidewire Cloud Platform enables customers to benefit from advanced features, self-service capabilities, and security.

enables customers to benefit from advanced features, self-service capabilities, and security. InsuranceNow GO provides prepackaged implementations for dwelling, personal umbrella, farmowners, and a commercial package policy product.

prepackaged implementations for dwelling, personal umbrella, farmowners, and a commercial package policy product. HazardHub is a comprehensive set of property risk data, casualty risk data, and hazard risk data scoring, enabling insurers to underwrite faster and with more accuracy.

Predict embeds insights into underwriting and claims processes with predictive analytics.

More than 44 Guidewire (InsuranceNow) customers have selected Guidewire Cloud.

For more information about Guidewire, InsuranceSuite, and InsuranceNow, visit guidewire.com and read our blog on the Gartner report.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, 14 October 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Guidewire.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices

