Guidewire Named to 2023 List of the Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Battery Ventures Recognizes Guidewire Among Top 10 Public Cloud Companies with Highest Levels of Self-Reported Employee Satisfaction

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #SaaS–Guidewire is excited to share that it has been recognized as one of the highest rated cloud computing companies to work for, in the sixth-ever list released by Battery Ventures, the globally, technology-focused investment firm, created with data provided by Glassdoor*.





The list recognizes the top 25 private and top 25 public companies — all business-to-business (B2B), cloud-computing companies. Employees self-report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to feedback shared on Glassdoor, a provider of insights about jobs and companies. Guidewire placed seventh on the top public companies list.

“We’re pleased to place seventh in this ranking of top public cloud-computing companies to work for from Battery Ventures and Glassdoor. And, we appreciate the employees who took the time to share their experiences on Glassdoor,” said Sinead Condon, Chief People Officer, Guidewire. “Our goal at Guidewire is to provide an inspiring and inclusive environment where our teams thrive and can do their best work — whether they are in-office or working remotely.”

“Our global team is honored to help move the Property and Casualty insurance industry to the cloud so they can provide innovative products and services that benefit society, their agents and brokers, and their employees,” added Michael Mahoney, head of Global Services, Guidewire.

“The companies on this year’s Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For list have managed to create and preserve stellar corporate cultures during a very tumultuous time in the technology markets and also as traditional workplace norms, like working in the office, have dramatically shifted post-Covid,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a cloud-computing investor and Battery general partner. “Cultivating employee happiness and satisfaction is more challenging than ever, so we commend this year’s winners for their efforts.”

“Company culture is pivotal for attracting elite talent and sustaining a competitive edge in the marketplace, and its significance becomes even more pronounced in challenging economic times. We hope that all companies featured on this list will take pride in this well-deserved recognition,” added Brandon Gleklen, a Battery principal.

To qualify for the 2023 list, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The public-company report tracks public cloud companies with a B2B business model that are listed on a U.S.-based stock exchange and have at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of Q2 2023, according to CapIQ.

The full private and public company lists can be found here: https://www.battery.com/blog/highest-rated-cloud-companies-2023

*Glassdoor was a Battery portfolio company. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Diana Stott



Director, Communications



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.781.9955



dstott@guidewire.com