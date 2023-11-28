Guidewire Awarded 2023 AWS Partner Award

Guidewire recognized as Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services – Global winner

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Guidewire–Guidewire is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, being recognized as Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services – Global. The 2023 AWS Partner Awards honor leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Guidewire is excited to announce it has received Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services – Global, from among top AWS Partners with the AWS Financial Services Competency.

As Property and Casualty insurers look to digital innovation to better meet increased customer expectations, Guidewire delivers the cloud platform that insurers trust to power core system modernization and digital transformation. Guidewire Cloud allows insurers to easily create personalized digital journeys for customers, agents, employees and supply chain partners and accelerates innovation to deliver new insurance products or enter new markets. As a true system of insight, Guidewire Cloud embeds data, analytics, and AI into core processes so that insurance professionals can make smarter, more informed decisions, faster than ever before.

“As an inaugural partner of the AWS Financial Services Competency program, we have been collaborating closely with AWS to drive cloud innovation for the P&C industry,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “We are proud to receive the AWS Industry Partner of the Year – Financial Services award in recognition of our progress on this journey in service to P&C insurers.”

Guidewire’s core modernization and digital transformation programs support customers with an entire surrounding PartnerConnect technology ecosystem. Guidewire’s Marketplace has over 215 validated apps from over 185 technology solution partners available for customers, and the majority of our technology partners are leveraging AWS. In addition, Guidewire has co-developed an Innovation Sandbox program with AWS to build integration apps while exposing them to AWS training and services.

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which consisted of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

The Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace, and 23,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Our Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information, please visit the Guidewire Marketplace and http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Melissa Cobb



Senior Public Relations Manager



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.464.1177



mcobb@guidewire.com