Guidewire Announces Cincinnati Financial Corporation as new Guidewire Cloud Customer, Powering Top-Tier Insurer’s Claims Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #GuidewireClaimCenter–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations. The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help Cincinnati adapt more quickly to changing market demands. Cincinnati will also have access to Guidewire Compare and Guidewire Predict to monitor and benchmark business performance.

Scott Kusel, vice president and director, Information Technology, Cincinnati Insurance, commented, “Selecting Guidewire offers us a robust, scalable cloud-based foundation that will provide us with flexibility and speed while keeping us current on Guidewire’s latest innovations and technology. We can also take advantage of Guidewire’s digital and analytics capabilities and integrate with the best-in-class insurtech solutions in its PartnerConnect ecosystem.”

John Crow, vice president, Headquarters Claims Operations, Cincinnati Insurance, said, “Cincinnati is known for our outstanding claims service delivered with a personal and caring touch. Having a state-of-the-art claims system like Guidewire enables our associates to focus on serving people and building relationships, knowing they can quickly and accurately access the information they need.”

“Customers have relied on Cincinnati Financial for superior claims service for more than 70 years,” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire. “We look forward to helping Cincinnati continue in the leadership of their market with the leverage of Guidewire Cloud (ClaimCenter, Predict, and Compare). We are honored to be a part of Cincinnati’s commitment to serving policyholders in their time of need and enhancing the ability of local independent insurance agents to deliver quality financial protection to the people and businesses they serve.”

About Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

