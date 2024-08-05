Guidepost Solutions Ramps Up Latin American Operations with Opening of Mexico City Office and Key Leadership Promotions

Yohir Akerman and Andrés Otero Promoted Presidents of LATAM

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, announced the expansion of its operations in Latin America with the opening of an office in Mexico City and the promotions of Yohir Akerman and Andrés Otero to presidents of the Latin American region. This strategic move is part of Guidepost’s growth in Latin America and ongoing global expansion. The Mexico City office will provide the full range of Guidepost services.





“The opening of the Mexico City office is a key milestone in our company’s expansion strategy, allowing us to continue to support our growing clientele throughout Latin America with additional boots on the ground support across the region,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. “The promotions of Yohir and Andrés, each as president of LATAM, complements our capabilities across various countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and beyond. Their depth of experience and proven success will be instrumental as we continue to grow the company’s international footprint.”

Akerman joined Guidepost in 2019 and is an experienced investigator who has successfully uncovered fraud and corruption issues for a variety of public and private sector clients. Throughout his career, he has conducted numerous complex investigations and asset searches and provided litigation support for clients.

Otero has been a part of the Guidepost team since 2019. He has extensive investigative experience throughout Central and Latin America and is a highly regarded expert in dispute advisory and anti-corruption matters. Otero is also an expert in various investigation and intelligence sectors and is involved in issues such as the fight against corruption and maintaining institutional integrity.

Juan David Leal, managing director, has been appointed to lead the Mexico City office. He joined Guidepost in 2023 and has been assisting clients throughout the Latin American region with managing risk and compliance and fighting fraud and corruption. He works closely with large corporations, public companies and governments involved in high-stake issues with strategic communications, intelligence gathering and investigations.

