Guidepost Solutions Promotes Terry King to Vice President, Security and Technology Consulting, Operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the promotion of Terry King, to vice president, Security and Technology Consulting, Operations. King will help oversee this key area of the firm’s business, ensuring that the practice group’s goals, objectives and mission are carried out. He will also continue to lead APAC and EMEA operations at Guidepost, where he has extended oversight of supply chain assessments, European Union regulatory requirements and international financial issues.





“For a number of years, Terry’s work across global markets has contributed to the continued expansion of this practice and Guidepost, and we know he will continue to thrive in this new role,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. “Terry’s nearly three decades of experience in security consulting and systems integration make him an integral part of the Guidepost team, providing clients with his expertise to complement our vast service offerings.”

In King’s new role, he will work closely with John Torres, president of Security and Technology Consulting, helping lead the global operations of the practice group, which operates out of 16 offices across 4 continents. King is a subject matter expert in systems integration across key markets such as data centers, pharmaceuticals, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, financial, and commercial real estate, specializing in large, new construction commercial projects focusing on effective stakeholder communication.

King joined Guidepost in 2019 and has continually provided services in design, consultation and implementation of electronic security solutions to clients. He later was appointed as regional director of the EMEA and APAC regions. Prior to joining Guidepost, King worked with leading security consulting and engineering organizations where he developed design standards for electronic solutions in both the commercial and public sectors across verticals.

